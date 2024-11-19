Callahan: Firmly believe Drake Maye is future top 10 quarterback

On Tuesday’s Toucher & Hardy program, Andrew Callahan gave an update on the development process of Drake Maye.

Callahan: Drake Maye Getting Better

Parts of conversation abbreviated for clarity.

Jon Wallach: Are the New England Patriots on their way to building something or have they plateaued here?

Andrew Callahan: Yeah, it’s a great question because I think Drake Maye has shown us a lot. The Patriots will go as far as Drake Maye will take them. And that means getting close to a comeback like we almost saw this weekend. But that also involves Maye sometimes throwing interceptions at the end of games.

He’ll throw picks at the end of a game and everyone’s going, “Didn’t he play great?”

But I think that if you can get him a little help, he’d be better off. For what it’s worth, he did get some help from Kendrick Bourne and Hunter Henry against the Rams. Demario Douglas also had a lot of yards and catches.

Wallach: Ja’Lynn Polk gets worse every week. He’s no help at all. I don’t think you should play again for a while, but that’s another situation. Continue please, sorry.

Callahan: But the issues on the defensive side were so fundamental. What did they need to do to stop the Rams? Cover Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. That’s about it. And they didn’t do it. So that I think was the most frustrating part.

When we were talking preseason, we all thought they would finish 2-15. So, for them, I think that’s a good reminder to keep your feet on the ground.

Everyone’s frustrated and writing columns like, “Oh my god. They got outcoached!” But sitting at a 3-8 record right now, that’s exactly where they should be.

Fred Toucher: I think they’re better than I thought they were going to be.

Wallach: I didn’t think Drake Maye would be this good this fast.

Toucher: Drake Maye has been a revelation. I can’t understand how any Patriots fan would be upset about this season at all. Where do you stand right with his development process?

Callahan: I wrote a column last week about all the things I got wrong about the Patriots this season. The number one item was that I thought it was short-sighted to play him this season. Especially, since he’s behind the league’s worst pass-protecting offensive line. And I do believe he’s been an outlier among rookie quarterbacks.

It’s not just about his mobility, scrambling, and bouncing around. It’s about the reads, processing, growth, and footwork stuff. I know it’s the most boring part of the job, but he’s getting better at all of those.

So yeah, we can call him a 22-year-old rookie quarterback, but he’s functioning as a league-average quarterback. He shows you a lot of flashes that make you believe he’ll be a top-ten quarterback one day. I firmly believe that.

