Mazz’s Tiers: Ranking the 2025 Red Sox Roster

Feb 28, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet (35) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It’s time for the latest Mazz’s Tiers! With the Boston Red Sox season getting underway, Mazz figured it would be a good time to Tier the players on the Red Sox 2025 roster.

TIER 1

Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports Boston Red Sox Rafael Devers

Garrett Crochet – P

Rafael Devers – 3B/DH

TIER 2

Chris Tilley-Imagn Images Feb 23, 2025; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox infielder Alex Bregman (2) connects with the ball for a double in the fourth inning of their game against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Chris Tilley-Imagn Images

Alex Bregman – 2B/3B

Jarren Duran – OF

Tanner Houck – P

TIER 3

David Butler II-Imagn Images Sep 9, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles in the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Walker Buehler – P

Connor Wong – C

Wilyer Abreu – OF

Trevor Story – SS/2B

Triston Casas – 1B

Garret Whitlock – P

Richard Fitts – P

Rob Refsnyder – INF/OF

David Hamilton – INF

Carlos Narvaez – C

Justin Slaten – P

Justin Wilson – P

Brennan Bernadino – P

Kutter Crawford – P

Brayan Bello – P

TIER 4

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images Mar 18, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida (7) hits a two run home runagainst the New York Yankees in the sixth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Aroldis Chapman – P

Ceddanne Rafaela – INF/OF

Kristian Campbell – 2B

Sean Newcomb – P

Romy Gonzalez – INF

Greg Weissert – P

Zack Kelly – P

Cooper Criswell – P

Masataka Yoshida – OF/DH

Liam Hendriks – P

Lucas Giolito – P

