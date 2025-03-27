Mazz’s Tiers: Ranking the 2025 Red Sox Roster
It’s time for the latest Mazz’s Tiers! With the Boston Red Sox season getting underway, Mazz figured it would be a good time to Tier the players on the Red Sox 2025 roster.
TIER 1
Garrett Crochet – P
Rafael Devers – 3B/DH
TIER 2
Alex Bregman – 2B/3B
Jarren Duran – OF
Tanner Houck – P
TIER 3
Walker Buehler – P
Connor Wong – C
Wilyer Abreu – OF
Trevor Story – SS/2B
Triston Casas – 1B
Garret Whitlock – P
Richard Fitts – P
Rob Refsnyder – INF/OF
David Hamilton – INF
Carlos Narvaez – C
Justin Slaten – P
Justin Wilson – P
Brennan Bernadino – P
Kutter Crawford – P
Brayan Bello – P
TIER 4
Aroldis Chapman – P
Ceddanne Rafaela – INF/OF
Kristian Campbell – 2B
Sean Newcomb – P
Romy Gonzalez – INF
Greg Weissert – P
Zack Kelly – P
Cooper Criswell – P
Masataka Yoshida – OF/DH
Liam Hendriks – P
Lucas Giolito – P