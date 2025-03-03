NFL Combine Recap: Bert Breer Talks Patriots, NFLPA & More

Fresh off a week in Indianapolis, Bert Breer joined Toucher & Hardy in studio for an hour with an NFL Combine recap.

The conversation started with a throwback to Bert’s early days contributing to the show. He regaled us with a 14-year-old tale of he and Chris Gasper going hard and staying out too late one night. Was Bert still inebriated during his radio hit the next morning?

We’ll let you discover that for yourself at the clip above. From there, we got Bert’s take on the recently-released NFL Players Association annual report card, which ranked the Patriots organization 31st in the league. Not where you want to be.

NFL Combine Recap: Refocusing on the Road Ahead

With the Combine behind us, we collectively look ahead. Bert discussed some key NFL trade rumors that could impact the Patriots this offseason. Those included potential draft trades, and you can watch the entire segment below.

Before you do, don’t forget to read Bert’s latest. And if you missed any of the big stories coming out of the Combine last week, we have coverage from our own Alex Barth as well as frequent show contributor Phil Perry on the Toucher & Hardy page.

