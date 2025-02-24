Trading Brad Marchand: Fred Toucher makes the complex case

Trading Brad Marchand is now a move that’s on the table, given the Bruins’ recent woes. At least that’s what Fred Toucher thinks.

And what are those “recent woes?” Hampus Lindholm is likely out for the season. Charlie McAvoy’s return to the ice is up in the air. In other words, that slim chance the Bruins had before the 4 Nations break of making a playoff run? It’s gone.

Trading Brad Marchand: Send ’em Off, Bring ’em Back

It’s safe to say that Boston is on track to be one of the few sellers in the NHL with the approaching trade deadline. But will the team pull the trigger and send their captain off? B’s GM Don Sweeney shared his thoughts on Marchand’s fate; read them from Ty Anderson here.

Fred Toucher shared his take on Marchand’s future with the Bruins, and he didn’t rule out a scenario in which he’s traded for a haul of picks, then signed again by the Bruins during the offseason. Listen below, watch above, and stream the show on YouTube.

