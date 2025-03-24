Predicting the 2025 Red Sox Win Total with Dan Roche
With this year’s season set to start, we take some time to take a guess at the 2025 Red Sox win total.
After all, that’s what you do when you have WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche in studio guest hosting on Toucher & Hardy. Dan was in for Fred this morning who, ironically, is in Florida with his son taking in some spring training games.
Ironic because that’s where Dan wishes he was. Alas, Rochie was stuck in studio with us on a dreary Monday morning, wistfully recapping a recent trip to Walt Disney World, and talking Sox, with the team’s season opener just days away.
2025 Red Sox Win Total: 93?
We were all a bit surprised when Roche penciled the home town team in for 93 wins this season. Granted, Dan’s the eternal optimist–both with regards to the Red Sox and life in general–but that’s an even higher total than Hub Sox homer Tyler Milliken’s prediction of 90 wins.
Dan gives us his reasoning after helping us out with a roundup of the weekend’s bracket madness. Put your ears on the podcast below, then hit the Toucher & Hardy page for more.
Milliken: How did the Red Sox end up in this spot with Rafael Devers…
What the hell has happened in the last 48 hours? It was hard to find better vibes than what the Red Sox had cooking at the end of last week, as Alex Bregman arrived in Fort Myers fresh off signing his 3-year, $120 MM deal with visible excitement about his new home. At that time, the message from the organization had been about making Bregman the club’s second baseman, but that changed quickly once Alex Cora wouldn’t commit to a defensive position at Bregman’s introductory presser.
“We’ll talk about that later on,” Cora told the media. “Right now, there’s a lot of stuff going on as far as where we’re going to be roster-wise. We’ll make the decision when we have to make it… He hasn’t played second base in the big leagues. I do believe he can be a Gold Glove second baseman, too. There’s other stuff that comes into play as far as roster construction and what’s better for the team and what can be the best lineup. Competition comes into play.”
If you want to go back to the first initial buzz between the Red Sox and Bregman, it started with Cora gushing about viewing Bregman as a second baseman at the Winter Meetings. He doubled down on that sentiment roughly a month later at Fenway Fest. “Raffy Devers is our third baseman. Alex was a Gold Glover at third base and we all know that, but in 2017 I had a conversation with him, and he needed to play third because it was Correa and Altuve. I always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glover second baseman. His size, the way he moves.”
That message from the Red Sox never changed once as they pursued Bregman. Jeff Passan reported within the hour of the agreement going public that the plan was for Bregman to be at second base. Not to mention, Breslow had emphasized at the end of season presser and again at the Winter Meetings that they hadn’t discussed moving Devers off of third base, despite there already being rumors about their interest in Nolan Arenado.