Predicting the 2025 Red Sox Win Total with Dan Roche

With this year’s season set to start, we take some time to take a guess at the 2025 Red Sox win total.

After all, that’s what you do when you have WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche in studio guest hosting on Toucher & Hardy. Dan was in for Fred this morning who, ironically, is in Florida with his son taking in some spring training games.

Ironic because that’s where Dan wishes he was. Alas, Rochie was stuck in studio with us on a dreary Monday morning, wistfully recapping a recent trip to Walt Disney World, and talking Sox, with the team’s season opener just days away.

2025 Red Sox Win Total: 93?

We were all a bit surprised when Roche penciled the home town team in for 93 wins this season. Granted, Dan’s the eternal optimist–both with regards to the Red Sox and life in general–but that’s an even higher total than Hub Sox homer Tyler Milliken’s prediction of 90 wins.

Dan gives us his reasoning after helping us out with a roundup of the weekend’s bracket madness. Put your ears on the podcast below, then hit the Toucher & Hardy page for more.

