Toucher & Hardy

Patriots Draft Options: An Expert Opinion, an Interesting Take

Author adam12
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Evaluating the Patriots draft options is an exercise we keep coming back to. Luckily, we have a bit of a pro to help us out this time around.

Chris Trapasso is the NFL draft and young player analyst for CBS Sports. We’ve been chasing Chris for a few weeks now to get his expertise on all things draft-related. Particularly, what the Patriots could (and should) do with their pick.

Patriots Draft Options: No Trading

Just to manage your expectations, we’re not going through “trade down” scenarios here. We’ll save that for another day, maybe. What we’re doing instead is digging into Chris’ latest mock draft and what he recommends the Pats do with that fourth pick.

We think you’ll find some of his takes a bit outside-the-box when compared to what some of the other pundits are saying about the draft so far. But that’s the fun thing about this whole exercise, right? Get more on the Toucher & Hardy page.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Patriots Offseason Recap: 5 Toucher & Hardy Guests Weigh in on Moves So Far

It’s been a wild week, a wild month, and a wild year so far, Pats-wise. So let’s give you a Patriots offseason recap (so far).

On the Toucher & Hardy show, we brought back our slate of regular contributors that join us during the NFL season. We figured they’d all have plenty to say about the Patriots early free agency moves, of which there were many.

Our own Alex Barth joined us on Monday to preview the week ahead and to showcase our Offseason Hub. That’s the place to go to keep track of every move the Pats make and get same-day reactions from the Sports Hub hosts.

Patriots Offseason Recap: Here Come the Regulars

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joined us for an hour on Tuesday to ask if the Pats onslaught of moves missed the mark. On Wednesday, ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss predicted an uptick in the win column for New England in 2025.

On Thursday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston was in the mix as the news was breaking of longtime Pats center David Andrews being cut from the team. Then, to round out the week, Bert Breer spent an hour with us on Friday to recap and react.

Get all the videos below, the hit the Sports Hub YouTube page for more of our Patriots offseason recap (so far).

  • Alex Barth

    Pre-free agency moves were the topic du jour with the Barthtender on Monday.

  • Andrew Callahan

    There was so much to cover with Andrew on Tuesday we didn’t even have time for 2 Stats, 1 Lie.

  • Mike Reiss

    Mike Reiss joins us on Mondays during the Patriots season. He moved to Wednesday this week.

  • Phil Perry

    Phil handled the breaking David Andrews news like a pro during his Thursday visit.

  • Bert Breer

    We had a “Bert Blast!” on Friday recapping a wild week for the Patriots.

