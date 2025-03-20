Patriots Draft Options: An Expert Opinion, an Interesting Take
Evaluating the Patriots draft options is an exercise we keep coming back to. Luckily, we have a bit of a pro to help us out this time around.
Chris Trapasso is the NFL draft and young player analyst for CBS Sports. We’ve been chasing Chris for a few weeks now to get his expertise on all things draft-related. Particularly, what the Patriots could (and should) do with their pick.
Patriots Draft Options: No Trading
Just to manage your expectations, we’re not going through “trade down” scenarios here. We’ll save that for another day, maybe. What we’re doing instead is digging into Chris’ latest mock draft and what he recommends the Pats do with that fourth pick.
We think you’ll find some of his takes a bit outside-the-box when compared to what some of the other pundits are saying about the draft so far. But that’s the fun thing about this whole exercise, right? Get more on the Toucher & Hardy page.