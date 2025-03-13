Patriots Release David Andrews: Phil Perry, Toucher & Hardy React

Didn’t have “Patriots release David Andrews” on our NFL offseason scorecard, but here we are.

For once, the story broke during the Toucher & Hardy show. Typically, that is not the case. We actually have a running joke on the show that once we get off the air, the big news stories break. Right around 10:01 a.m.

But it wasn’t Zo & Beetle paying the “Breaking Sports News” sounder this morning. It was us. And, as if that weren’t lucky enough, it all went down as we had Phil Perry from NBC Sports Boston in studio to recap this week’s Patriots signings.

Patriots Release David Andrews: End of an Era

Perry’s initial reaction? “This is a strange one to me.” We tend to agree. While the longtime Pats center did undergo season-ending surgery, he expressed a desire to continue playing. And with all the recent roster moves, one would think New England would want his veteran presence.

But that’s not the plan, apparently. You can listen to Phil and the show react and talk more Pats moves below, then dig further into the David Andrews story here with Alex Barth.

