Rafael Devers First Hit of the 2025 Sox Season: Finally

It was inevitable that the Sox DH would break his 0-for streak. And now, Rafael Devers first hit of the first season has finally happened.

Let’s be frank: it was the story of the 2025 Boston Red Sox season (so far). Not to be dismissive of the big news about the Kristian Campbell extension, but Devers going 0-21 through the first 5 games of the year? Kind of a big deal.

But that’s all in the past now. In the fifth inning of the April 2 Sox-Orioles game at Camden Yards, Devers drilled an RBI double instead of striking out for sixteenth time of this young season. It was good enough to get him a standing ovation from the Baltimore crowd.

Rafael Devers First Hit: One to Grow On

So what’s next? The Sox star is visibly larger than he was last season, and his offseason and spring training workload was limited. Fred is concerned the team might have a Pablo Sandoval situation on their hands. Wallach noted he’s holding the bat differently.

Get all things Devers first hit-related and even a bit of Will Smith for your trouble in the podcast below. And don’t forget to watch Toucher & Hardy live weekday mornings. Just make sure you subscribe to the Sports Hub on YouTube.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.