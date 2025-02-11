Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Toucher & Hardy

The Final ‘2 Stats 1 Lie’ on Toucher & Hardy…For Now

Author adam12

The Super Bowl has come and gone, and with it, we bid farewell to the NFL season. We also bid farewell to “2 Stats 1 Lie.”

That’s the name of the game Andrew Callahan brought to us when he started the season as a weekly guest on Toucher & Hardy. Andrew Callahan writes about the Patriots and more for the Boston Herald, in case you didn’t know. Read him here.

Throughout the NFL season, Andrew would join us for the 8 o’clock hour on Tuesday mornings. He’d wrap up his hour-long visit by presenting Fred, Hardy and Wallach with two stats and one lie. It was up to them to figure out which was which.

2 Stats 1 Lie: Goodbye…For Now

Spoiler alert: Andrew ended the season with a win. After you’ve given “2 Stats 1 Lie” a listen (it’s at the end of the podcast up there), you can take a look at Andrew’s blueprint for the Patriots’ offseason below. There’s more to see on our YouTube page, too.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Toucher & Hardy's Wild Weekend in Detroit: See the Videos

Fred and Hardy spent the weekend in Detroit to watch the Lions host the Commanders at Ford Field. Things did not end well.

Fred was the first to book a ticket to the D to see the Lions in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. Hardy hemmed and hawed and finally booked one, too. His plan B? Seeing Detroit in the Big Game. He’s going to have to wait awhile for that.

Weekend in Detroit: Fred, Hardy & Friends

Listen to the first segment in the podcast to hear Fred and Hardy recap their trip. Detroit-style Coney Island hot dogs were choked down and Hardy’s beloved Detroit Lions choked away their shot at the NFC title game.

Keep scrolling for videos from their trip to Ford Field, with some special guests. If you want more, make sure you’re following Toucher & Hardy on Instagram. And hit up the Toucher & Hardy page for more podcasts and audio.

Get The 98.5 The Sports Hub Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

Stay up to date with the latest Boston sports news and analysis, local events, exclusive contests, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author adam12
Category:
Tags:
,

More The Sports Hub

Load More