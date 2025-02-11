The Final ‘2 Stats 1 Lie’ on Toucher & Hardy…For Now

The Super Bowl has come and gone, and with it, we bid farewell to the NFL season. We also bid farewell to “2 Stats 1 Lie.”

That’s the name of the game Andrew Callahan brought to us when he started the season as a weekly guest on Toucher & Hardy. Andrew Callahan writes about the Patriots and more for the Boston Herald, in case you didn’t know. Read him here.

Throughout the NFL season, Andrew would join us for the 8 o’clock hour on Tuesday mornings. He’d wrap up his hour-long visit by presenting Fred, Hardy and Wallach with two stats and one lie. It was up to them to figure out which was which.

2 Stats 1 Lie: Goodbye…For Now

Spoiler alert: Andrew ended the season with a win. After you’ve given “2 Stats 1 Lie” a listen (it’s at the end of the podcast up there), you can take a look at Andrew’s blueprint for the Patriots’ offseason below. There’s more to see on our YouTube page, too.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.