The Final ‘2 Stats 1 Lie’ on Toucher & Hardy…For Now
The Super Bowl has come and gone, and with it, we bid farewell to the NFL season. We also bid farewell to “2 Stats 1 Lie.”
That’s the name of the game Andrew Callahan brought to us when he started the season as a weekly guest on Toucher & Hardy. Andrew Callahan writes about the Patriots and more for the Boston Herald, in case you didn’t know. Read him here.
Throughout the NFL season, Andrew would join us for the 8 o’clock hour on Tuesday mornings. He’d wrap up his hour-long visit by presenting Fred, Hardy and Wallach with two stats and one lie. It was up to them to figure out which was which.
2 Stats 1 Lie: Goodbye…For Now
Spoiler alert: Andrew ended the season with a win. After you’ve given “2 Stats 1 Lie” a listen (it’s at the end of the podcast up there), you can take a look at Andrew’s blueprint for the Patriots’ offseason below. There’s more to see on our YouTube page, too.