Bruins Trade Deadline Plans: McBride Says Next 4 Games Will Decide
With the black and gold and the rest of the NHL on break, we figured it’s the perfect time to talk about Bruins trade deadline plans.
Jim McBride is the Bruins beat guy and reporter for the Boston Globe. And he’s been a busy guy: while the balance of the Bruins roster has been off, the Marchands and McAvoys of the world have been playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Jim has been the keeper of the 4-Nations Face-Off notebook for the Globe, which you can flip through here. And while we were interested in picking his brain about the tournament, we were more interested in what’s next for the Bruins.
Bruins Trade Deadline Plans: We’ll Know by March
The Bruins return to action on Saturday, February 22, hosting the Ducks on home ice. They stay at the Garden to face off against the Leafs the following Tuesday and the Islanders on Thursday. Then they’re off to Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 1.
McBride says that short stretch will determine if the Bruins trade deadline plans will be to buy or to sell. Video’s up above, podcast clip is below, and there’s more hockey coverage over on the Toucher & Hardy page.
Some more thoughts on the latest Bruins move and what's next
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made one of the easier calls he will this season on Friday, with forward Mark Kastelic officially signed to a three-year extension worth $4.701 million.
In typical Sweeney & Co. fashion — and, listen, not to say that a Kastelic re-signing would cause major waves on social media — the Bruins got this one done in complete silence. There was not a single audible whisper, rumbling, or one scuttlebutt cheek of this happening. The Bruins simply got this one done, and at what feels like a definite value, with Kastelic re-upped ahead of the expiration of his current contract, which would’ve left as an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent at the end of the season.
A season that’s already seen Kastelic perform at a career-high level, too, with a career-high 11 points matched almost 30 games ahead of its previous pace, set in 65 games in 2022-23 compared to hitting that mark in his 33rd game of the season with Boston.