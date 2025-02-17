Bruins Trade Deadline Plans: McBride Says Next 4 Games Will Decide

With the black and gold and the rest of the NHL on break, we figured it’s the perfect time to talk about Bruins trade deadline plans.

Jim McBride is the Bruins beat guy and reporter for the Boston Globe. And he’s been a busy guy: while the balance of the Bruins roster has been off, the Marchands and McAvoys of the world have been playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Jim has been the keeper of the 4-Nations Face-Off notebook for the Globe, which you can flip through here. And while we were interested in picking his brain about the tournament, we were more interested in what’s next for the Bruins.

Bruins Trade Deadline Plans: We’ll Know by March

The Bruins return to action on Saturday, February 22, hosting the Ducks on home ice. They stay at the Garden to face off against the Leafs the following Tuesday and the Islanders on Thursday. Then they’re off to Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 1.

McBride says that short stretch will determine if the Bruins trade deadline plans will be to buy or to sell. Video’s up above, podcast clip is below, and there’s more hockey coverage over on the Toucher & Hardy page.

