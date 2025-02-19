Joe Murray’s Revs season preview: New faces to know in New England

The 2025 Major League Soccer Season kicks off on Feb. 22, and 98.5 will carry New England Revolution games this season. The New England front office has made some solid additions to the roster as the club looks to rebound from a disappointing 2024.

Caleb Porter will be set for his second season as manager. The two-time MLS Cup winning manager hopes to turn the squad into a playoff team. Now Porter will look at the offseason transfer window acquisitions for help. Here’s a dive into the top-three latest recent arrivals to the squad before the season commences.

1. Leonardo Campana

Campana joins the Revs from the historic 2024 Inter Miami team for a reported fee of around 2.4 million dollars. The striker will most likely be slotted directly into the starting lineup. In 2024 Porter’s side desperately needed a pure number nine and Campana is just that. At 24 years old the Ecuadorian is entering the prime of his career. He recorded 30 appearances, 8 goals, and 2 assists in MLS last year for Inter Miami.

Cool, calm, collected.



Not too shabby considering he was splitting the goal scoring opportunities with Luiz Suárez and Lionel Messi. Now in Foxboro Campana will be the star, and the service Carles Gil can provide his new striker could be lethal. Campana could look to have break out year while spearing heading the Revolution attack.

2. Mamadou Fofana

Mamadou Fofana transfers out of Ligue 2 side Amiens. The 27-year-old Malian center back has spent several years in France. He joined Metz in the summer of 2018 before moving to Amiens in August 2021. He has also made 34 caps for the Mali’s national team.

He will be an experienced addition to Porter’s back line. The position battle between Fofana, Jonathan Mensah, and Andrew Farrell will be intriguing. Caleb Porter tends to run a 4 back defensive line meaning that one of these center backs will have to retreat to a spot on the bench.

Fofana’s European experience could set him apart from the other Revs defenders. He may take some time to adjust but he could be the rock in the back the Revolution missed as they gave up 74 goals in 2024 (the second most in league behind San Jose).

Defensive stability is needed in Foxboro and Porter may give Fofana the job of providing that.

3. Ilay Feingold

The newest addition to the Revolution is young defender Ilay Feingold. The 22-year-old joins Porter’s squad leaving his boyhood club Maccabi Haifa. The Israeli international can reportedly play either left or right back. His versatility could be a key for the Revs in terms of their depth during the long MLS season.

Many assume he will compete to start opposite of Brandon Bye on the New England back line. Both Bye and Feingold are considered to be right backs, given Bye’s success at the spot in addition to Feingold’s versatility it seems likely that the young Israeli plays on the left flank.

Here are a few honorable mentions to know…

Maximilliano Nicolas Urruti

Urruti joins the club on a free transfer after a short stint at Club Atletico Platense in Argentina. The long time MLS attacker spent time playing for Toronto, Portland, Dallas, Montreal, Houston, and most recently Austin where he played until the end of the 2023 season. The 33-year-old Argentine can bring experience to the Revs attack and contribute in a Bobby Wood like fashion. Don’t be surprised if he contributes a few game winning goals or assists this season.

Jackson Yeuill

Yeuill comes to New England on a free transfer after spending the last 7 seasons with the San Jose Earthquakes. The 27-year-old central midfielder is an MLS lifer. As a more defensive minded player he could add some depth in the midfield. With Mark-Anthony Kaye’s departure, Yeuill could be slotted right into his role.

Although Buck and Polster are most likely to be the go-to starters, Yeuill will get his fair share of starts. His minutes during the long MLS regular season will likely vary depending on the health of the squad. Still Porter has gained an experienced and solid defensive midfielder.

