Toucher & Hardy

Christopher Price: 8 Patriots Players primed to shine under Vrabel

Author adam12

We welcomed one of the show’s fave sports scribes today to expound upon his list of eight Patriots players that are on the come-up.

Christopher Price has reported on the New England Patriots for 20 seasons. He covers the Pats beat for the Boston Globe, and we love when his dulcet tones grace the airwaves on 98.5, especially when he has a new piece that piques our interest.

Christopher’s latest, Here are the eight Patriots who should benefit most under Mike Vrabel, gives fans an interesting prism through which to view what next year’s team could look like, and how certain players could excel under Vrabel.

8 Patriots Players: Take a Look

If you dive into the podcast, you’ll get a nice setup for Price’s call-in. We started the hour talking about the latest New York Jets-Aaron Rodgers drama, which led to Fred’s “Joe Milton-to-the-Jets” quip, which led to Price’s headline pitch: BROADWAY JOE 2.0.

If you only have time for the eight Patriots players, watch the video above. And don’t forget: all the podcasts live forever on the Toucher & Hardy page, and you can watch the show live weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m. on the Sports Hub YouTube page. Like, subscribe, etc.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Fred Toucher on Mike Lombardi: “He’s the Sports Version of Beetlejuice” from Howard Stern

Fred Toucher, co-host of Toucher & Hardy, didn’t hold back when reacting to Mike Lombardi’s recent comments about Bill Belichick’s possible move to college football. Lombardi suggested Belichick might consider the head coach job at the University of North Carolina, where he reportedly had a five-hour interview with UNC officials on Sunday.

Lombardi, known for his loyalty to Belichick, speculated that Belichick’s love for coaching and frustration with recent struggles in New England could make the UNC job appealing. Lombardi emphasized that Belichick might welcome the control college programs offer, something harder to achieve in today’s NFL.

Toucher mocked Lombardi’s take, calling him “a real dummy” and accusing him of constantly praising Belichick to stay relevant. “That’s why people have him on—to make him praise Belichick so they can laugh at him later,” Toucher said. He compared Lombardi to Beetlejuice from Howard Stern, known for his misguided confidence and outrageous claims.

Toucher’s critique highlights skepticism about the idea of Belichick leaving the NFL for college football. Many fans and analysts remain doubtful, especially with Belichick still chasing Don Shula’s all-time wins record.

WATCH HERE:

But this isn’t the first time Fred and the show has unloaded on notable sports personalities…

