Christopher Price: 8 Patriots Players primed to shine under Vrabel

We welcomed one of the show’s fave sports scribes today to expound upon his list of eight Patriots players that are on the come-up.

Christopher Price has reported on the New England Patriots for 20 seasons. He covers the Pats beat for the Boston Globe, and we love when his dulcet tones grace the airwaves on 98.5, especially when he has a new piece that piques our interest.

Christopher’s latest, Here are the eight Patriots who should benefit most under Mike Vrabel, gives fans an interesting prism through which to view what next year’s team could look like, and how certain players could excel under Vrabel.

8 Patriots Players: Take a Look

If you dive into the podcast, you’ll get a nice setup for Price’s call-in. We started the hour talking about the latest New York Jets-Aaron Rodgers drama, which led to Fred’s “Joe Milton-to-the-Jets” quip, which led to Price’s headline pitch: BROADWAY JOE 2.0.

If you only have time for the eight Patriots players, watch the video above. And don’t forget: all the podcasts live forever on the Toucher & Hardy page, and you can watch the show live weekday mornings from 6-10 a.m. on the Sports Hub YouTube page. Like, subscribe, etc.

