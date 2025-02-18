Felger & Mazz: Should Bruins fans be angry if Charlie McAvoy is sidelined long-term?

On Tuesday’s edition of Felger & Mazz, the guys reacted to Charlie McAvoy’s injury that was sustained in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. This resulted in the following question being raised; should Bruins fans be angry about the tournament if Charlie McAvoy is sidelined for extended time?

“I Think That The Bruins Are Probably Pissed…“

Felger: If you’re a Bruins fan, should you be pissed that he[Charlie McAvoy} got hurt in this game?

Mazz: I mean, if you’re the Bruins, you’re pissed. So I would say, you feel what the team feels if you’re a Bruins fan. You think Edmonton fans would be happy if Connor McDavid got hurt by that hit? Because I would tell you, they’d be pissed. As much as they believe in the national pride and everything else, it’s about winning a cup there. That’s what it’s about. Ultimately, that’s what’s going to matter. So I think that the Bruins are probably pissed. I think some Bruins fans are going to shrug it off because the Bruins suck, and they think there’s no chance anyway.

MONTREAL, CANADA – FEBRUARY 11: Charlie McAvoy #25 of the United States takes questions during media day ahead of the 2025 NHL 4 Nations Face-Off at the Bell Centre on February 11, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Jim Murray: So they’re the last team Mike where my fandom really hasn’t been altered all that much from doing this job, and frankly, I couldn’t care less because I’ve enjoyed the Four Nations more than any Bruins game I’ve watched this year. I know what their realistic situation is. It’d be nice for him to not miss games, but the best I’ve seen him look in years was in delivering this hit the other night, which changed the tone of that game for Team USA against Canada on Saturday night. So you know what? The players wanted it. I can get why the organization is pissed. But it’s probably helping grow the game given the response to it. The players are into it, the fans are into it. So, no, I’m not mad. He’s going to ultimately miss games and maybe cost them a playoff spot where I know what the outcome is going to be.

Felger: I’m with Big Jim. It doesn’t bother me, if the Bruins were better, maybe it would, but I still don’t know. Saturday night is why I’m a sports fan. It’s why I watch, that game is what it’s all about. It’s why I love the sport.

Listen To The Full Segment Here!