Bedard: 10 questions from Around the NFL after NFL free agency

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: The NFL logo is seen on the field ahead of Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and answered 10 questions from Around the NFL following the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period in Free Agency. Below are some of the best QnA’s from the segment!

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 20: Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers scrambles during the first quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

If Aaron Rodgers didn’t work in New York, why would he work in Pittsburgh?

Greg Bedard: He won’t. He stinks. He’s cashed.

If Justin Fields didn’t work in Pittsburgh, why would he work in New York?

Greg Bedard: He won’t. He stinks. He doesn’t throw well enough.

Will Russell Wilson work anywhere?

Greg Bedard: I want to say the Giants….maybe. But I don’t know.

Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field against the New England Patriots in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

Name three current players (or the top 3) you would trade the No. 4 overall pick for…

Greg Bedard: My first inclination I said none. But upon further reflection I have only one….Micah Parsons. That’s it. Justin Jefferson was close but I’m not doing that for a wide receiver.

In every other sport, the draft comes before free agency. Why does the NFL do it the other way? Is it a better system?

Greg Bedard: I don’t know why, but I do like it because when free agency happens you have all these holes on your team. And if the draft happened before you would’ve filled a lot of them and then maybe you’re like “now these guys are old, I don’t want these guys.” I just think it ramps up the excitement for both better this way.

