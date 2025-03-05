Beyond the Frederic Trade: Billy Jaffe Breaks Down Bruins Next Moves

Will the Trent Frederic Trade be the first shoe to drop for the Bruins as the NHL trade deadline approaches? We sure hope so.

And by “we” I mean the Toucher & Hardy show and weekly contributor Billy Jaffe. Jaffe is a studio analyst for NESN’s Bruins pre-game, post-game and intermission coverage. He also cohosts the Morning Bru Podcast with Andrew Raycroft.

Billy joins us Wednesday mornings at 9 during the hockey season to talk all things Bruins. And with the Thursday 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline just about a day away, we had plenty to discuss, starting with the Bs moving on from forward Trent Frederic.

The Frederic Trade: What’s Next?

As reported by our own Ty Anderson, the Bruins have, in essence, sent Frederic and forward Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers for their 2026 fourth-round pick and the St. Louis Blues 2025 second-round pick. So Boston is officially selling at the trade dealine.

So, who will be the next to go? Marchand? Carlo? Billy breaks down the likelihood of a handful of Bruins moves, which you can watch up there or listen to down here, after you hear Nick Gum-melli put on a pushup clinic in studio.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.