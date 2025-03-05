Beyond the Frederic Trade: Billy Jaffe Breaks Down Bruins Next Moves
Will the Trent Frederic Trade be the first shoe to drop for the Bruins as the NHL trade deadline approaches? We sure hope so.
And by “we” I mean the Toucher & Hardy show and weekly contributor Billy Jaffe. Jaffe is a studio analyst for NESN’s Bruins pre-game, post-game and intermission coverage. He also cohosts the Morning Bru Podcast with Andrew Raycroft.
Billy joins us Wednesday mornings at 9 during the hockey season to talk all things Bruins. And with the Thursday 3 p.m. NHL trade deadline just about a day away, we had plenty to discuss, starting with the Bs moving on from forward Trent Frederic.
The Frederic Trade: What’s Next?
As reported by our own Ty Anderson, the Bruins have, in essence, sent Frederic and forward Max Jones to the Edmonton Oilers for their 2026 fourth-round pick and the St. Louis Blues 2025 second-round pick. So Boston is officially selling at the trade dealine.
So, who will be the next to go? Marchand? Carlo? Billy breaks down the likelihood of a handful of Bruins moves, which you can watch up there or listen to down here, after you hear Nick Gum-melli put on a pushup clinic in studio.
Some more thoughts on the latest Bruins move and what's next
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney made one of the easier calls he will this season on Friday, with forward Mark Kastelic officially signed to a three-year extension worth $4.701 million.
In typical Sweeney & Co. fashion — and, listen, not to say that a Kastelic re-signing would cause major waves on social media — the Bruins got this one done in complete silence. There was not a single audible whisper, rumbling, or one scuttlebutt cheek of this happening. The Bruins simply got this one done, and at what feels like a definite value, with Kastelic re-upped ahead of the expiration of his current contract, which would’ve left as an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent at the end of the season.
A season that’s already seen Kastelic perform at a career-high level, too, with a career-high 11 points matched almost 30 games ahead of its previous pace, set in 65 games in 2022-23 compared to hitting that mark in his 33rd game of the season with Boston.