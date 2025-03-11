Grading the Big Patriots NFL Free Agency Moves So Far
The Patriots NFL free agency moves were many, and they started coming in hot as soon as the clock struck 12 on Monday.
Have you been keeping tabs on all of it? We have, and it’s all available on our Offseason Hub. There’s Alex Barth’s free agent tracker, articles, podcasts, and video reaction from all the Sports Hub hosts. Basically, we’re doing the work so you don’t have to.
Andrew Callahan has been doing the work, too. If you’re a regular listener, you know Andrew joins us on Tuesdays at 8 a.m. during the Patriots season. We tagged him in this morning to get his reactions and, most importantly, grades for all the big New England moves.
Grading the Big Patriots NFL Free Agency Moves: Andrew & Fred Get Chippy
No “2 Stats, 1 Lie” this time around. Just Andrew Callahan coming in hot and Fred matching his energy as the two went ’round and ’round along with Hardy and Jon Wallach. Names were named. Grades were graded.
Get more of Andrew’s thoughts and reactions to the Patriots’ moves in the Boston Herald. Listen to the full podcast of Andrew’s hour with Toucher & Hardy below.