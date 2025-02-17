4 Nations Face-Off: Brian Boucher Breaks Down “Pure Hockey Drama”

The 4 Nations Face-Off has resumed at TD Garden in Boston, and who better than a Rhode Island Hockey Hall of Famer to break it all down for us?

Brian Boucher spent 13 pro seasons between the pipes, causing Bruins fans much consternation during his stints for the Flyers and Hurricanes. He also holds the modern-day NHL record for most consecutive shutouts with five.

4 Nations Face-Off: Get Wise Before the Puck Drops

Now, Boucher is an NHL Analyst for TNT. He’ll be between the benches at ice level at the Garden for Canada vs. Finland at 1 p.m., then Sweden vs. USA at 8 p.m. It’s all airing on TNT, who have a preview and updates for you here.

We were lucky enough to have Boucher on to talk about the tournament so far and to outline the different scenarios that will shape the final on Thursday. Listen below, and don’t forget to connect with the Sports Hub on YouTube.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.