Toucher & Hardy

Discussing the Top Patriots Free Agent Targets with Andrew Callahan

We welcomed one of our favorite football voices back this morning to break down his Patriots free agent targets.

Andrew Callahan is the columnist who covers the Patriots for the Boston Herald. He and his colleague Doug Kyed teamed up on a new piece on NFL free agency: Ronnie Stanley, Milton Williams and the Patriots’ other top targets.

It’s a compelling case for Pats fans to consider. And with the NFL’s deadline to slap the franchise tag on their players of choice looming this afternoon, we figured it was the right time to have Andrew on to break down his piece and plead his case.

Patriots Free Agent Targets: Callahan’s Top Picks

So what are Andrew’s ideal offseason moves? Signing tackle Ronnie Stanley, trading for DK Metcalf, and adding Chris Godwin, for starters. Watch the video or dig into the podcast below. And don’t forget: we’re live on YouTube weekday mornings starting at 6.

Hit the Toucher & Hardy page for more podcasts and video.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Super Bowl Commercials: 10 Best of 2025

Super Bowl LIX is officially in the rearview, with the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in a staggering 40-22 blowout. The game, itself, is always an attraction, as are the big-budget Super Bowl commercials.

As has been the trend for decades now, purchasing ad time during the Super Bowl comes at a hefty price. According to USA Today, the cost of a 30-second commercial went up in 2025 to a whopping $8 million. In 2023 and 2024, the cost of a 30-second commercial was $7 million.

The cost has gone up significantly since 2010. Back then, the average cost for a 30-second spot was $2.954 million. However, the most mind-blowing price USA Today shared was the cost of an ad during the first Super Bowl in 1967. All of those years ago, when the Big Game was broadcast on NBC and CBS, a 30-second ad had a whopping price tag of $37,500.

When companies drop big bucks like this, they really have a chance to make a splash. So, which ads stood out among the packed field of spots? Here is our list of the ten best Super Bowl commercials of 2025.

  • Bud Light

    “Big Men on Cul-de-Sac” is a textbook example of the perfect Super Bowl commercial. It’s funny, has a great soundtrack (shout out to Huey Lewis and the News!), and it’s packed with big celebrities, including Shane Gillis, Post Malone, and Peyton Manning. If you grew up or currently live in a suburb like the one shown, this ad feels very familiar, especially when Gillis takes a shot at the HOA “breathing down my neck.”

  • Google Pixel 9

    Some Super Bowl commercials tickle the funny bone, while others opt to hit you right in the feels. The latter was the strategy for this two-minute ad for Google Pixel 9. A father is seen practicing for a job interview and talks about the job that taught him the most. We’re then taken on a journey of a father raising his daughter, from infancy to dropping her off at college. Even the toughest person will feel something watching this ad.

  • Hellman’s

    Pop culture is often a common theme when it comes to Super Bowl commercials, and Hellman’s showed they understood the assignment with this throwback to the classic rom-com When Harry Met Sally. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal (in that sweater!) star in this ad and recreate the infamous Katz’s Deli scene. Sydney Sweeney guests saying the classic “I’ll have what she’s having” line, which is a fun surprise.

  • Liquid Death

    Liquid Death is a marketing master, so it’s not surprising that they created a great Super Bowl ad. What makes this ad so special? It features an original jingle that’s absurd and catchy! Go ahead, watch this ad, and try not to have “Drink on the job/Drink on the job/Everyone is drinking on the job” stuck in your head.

  • Little Caesars

    Little Caesars has a penchant for quirky ads, and they certainly leaned into that for their 60-second Super Bowl spot highlighting their Crazy Puffs. Eugene Levy was the perfect star for the literal eyebrow-raising ad.

    Little Caesars Pizza on X (formerly Twitter): "No eyebrows were harmed in the making of this Crazy Puffs® commercial.#SBLIX pic.twitter.com/FWiPlBFNoN / X"

    No eyebrows were harmed in the making of this Crazy Puffs® commercial.#SBLIX pic.twitter.com/FWiPlBFNoN

  • Mountain Dew Baja Blast

    Speaking of quirky, the Super Bowl ad for Mountain Dew Baja Blast brought that and then some. Certainly did not expect to see legendary singer Seal performing a reworked version of “Kiss From A Rose” as a literal Seal during this year’s Big Game commercials, but kudos to whichever ad firm thought of this one. It is delightfully bizarre!

  • Nike

    Nike recruited some of the biggest names in women’s sports today in this powerful 60-second spot, including Jordan Chiles, Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu, Sha-Carri Richardson, A’ja Wilson, and Sophia Wilson. The icing on the cake is recent Best Rap Album Grammy Award-winner Doechii providing the voiceover. This is truly a chef’s kiss moment.

  • Ram Trucks

    Some Super Bowl ads take a little bit of time to make a massive impression. At first, this Ram Trucks ad starring Glenn Powell as a different kind of Goldilocks seemed just fine, but then, Van Halen’s “Panama” starts playing, and things take a turn for the hilariously insane.

  • Stella Artois

    Another David Beckham? And he’s played by Matt Damon?! That’s the premise for this 60-second Super Bowl ad for Stella Artois. Apparently, the soccer icon has had a twin brother this whole time named “Other David,” who’s now living in America. Not only do they have a genetic bond, but they both love drinking Stella.

  • Novartis

    Pharmaceutical company Novartis brought an important message via their 60-second spot, which highlighted the importance of early detection of breast cancer. After showing chests of all shapes and sizes, the ad cuts to the following text: “So much attention. Yet so ignored. Over 6 million women watching today’s game may be diagnosed with breast cancer. The ad closes with iconic comedian and breast cancer survivor Wanda Sykes talking about how early detection saved her life.

    Jess Smith on X (formerly Twitter): "This is the definition of advertising done right. Grabs your attention. Unapologetic. Delivers a meaningful message in a memorable way.Love some of the "social first" editing cues too. pic.twitter.com/njvlnWWb4r / X"

    This is the definition of advertising done right. Grabs your attention. Unapologetic. Delivers a meaningful message in a memorable way.Love some of the "social first" editing cues too. pic.twitter.com/njvlnWWb4r

More Toucher & Hardy

