Discussing the Top Patriots Free Agent Targets with Andrew Callahan

We welcomed one of our favorite football voices back this morning to break down his Patriots free agent targets.

Andrew Callahan is the columnist who covers the Patriots for the Boston Herald. He and his colleague Doug Kyed teamed up on a new piece on NFL free agency: Ronnie Stanley, Milton Williams and the Patriots’ other top targets.

It’s a compelling case for Pats fans to consider. And with the NFL’s deadline to slap the franchise tag on their players of choice looming this afternoon, we figured it was the right time to have Andrew on to break down his piece and plead his case.

Patriots Free Agent Targets: Callahan’s Top Picks

So what are Andrew’s ideal offseason moves? Signing tackle Ronnie Stanley, trading for DK Metcalf, and adding Chris Godwin, for starters. Watch the video or dig into the podcast below. And don’t forget: we’re live on YouTube weekday mornings starting at 6.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.