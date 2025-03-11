Bedard: 3 up and 3 down from NFL free agency

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A detailed view of the NFL logo is seen at SoFi Stadium during the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard of BostonSportsJournal.com joined Felger and Mazz on Tuesday and gave his 3 up and 3 down from the first day of the NFL free agency legal tampering period.

3 UP

Commanders Acquire Laremy Tunsil

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 11: Laremy Tunsil #78 of the Houston Texans is introduced prior to a game against the Los Angeles Chargers during the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: The Commanders getting Laremy Tunsil. They got into a position because last year they knocked it out of the park with their mid-level free agency signings, and at the draft, where they plucked like four or five starters. They bought themselves the opportunity to go out and do something like that. Somewhere where the Patriots aren’t. Getting Tunsil there with Jayden Daniels, I mean, that’s ideal.

Broncos Signing Greelaw and Hufanga

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 28: Dre Greenlaw #57 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates after a stop during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: The Broncos stealing the heart of the San Francisco 49ers defense with Dre Greenlaw and Talonoa Hufanga at safety. That Broncos defense is going to be something else this year.

Chiefs Sign Jaylon Moore

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 10: Jaylon Moore #76 of the San Francisco 49ers pauses for a moment before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 10, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: The Chiefs getting Jaylon Moore at left tackle..When I went back and I watched the film of the left tackles available Jaylen Moore was my top guy available and I think they got him at a reasonable rate, $15 million a year. You kick Kingsley Suamataia inside. Now look, he’s never played more than like 280 snaps in a season, so we’ll have to see how he does, but thought this was a good plan by the Chiefs.

3 DOWN

Titans Sign Dan Moore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 06: Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates with Dan Moore Jr. #65 after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on January 06, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: The Titans signing Dan Moore at left tackle for $22 million a season. That’s just ridiculous. He is not a good player. He is at best average. The Steelers didn’t want him. He’s been their starter for multiple years, they drafted two guys in the first round in back-to-back years to get rid of him. They finally got to a point where they could let him go and all of a sudden the Titans pounce at $22 million a year. No, gross.

Jets Sign Justin Fields

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Quarterback Justin Fields #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: I’ve never thought much of Justin Fields. He doesn’t throw the ball well enough. They actually invested some money into him. The Jets just continue to be a joke.

The Exodus out of San Francisco

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 22: Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, embraces Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, after a game at SoFi Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Greg Bedard: The exodus out of San Francisco. I mean, you knew it was coming. Mike Silver did a great story in the Athletic where basically after they spent the most money last year, $340 million, for six wins, Jed York was basically like, yep, we’re not doing that again.

