Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Toucher & Hardy

Stefon Diggs Visits New England, Toucher & Hardy React

Author adam12

Yesterday afternoon, the rumor mill started churning. “Stefon Diggs visits New England” was what the mill was churning up.

Naturally, the visit became a topic of discussion on today’s Toucher & Hardy show. And because the show’s asleep-at-the-wheel Executive Producer Adam 12 didn’t have any Patriots insiders booked on the show today, the gang did the heavy lifting themselves.

Stefon Diggs Visits New England: Should They Sign Him?

Firstly, we’ll give credit where credit is due. Chad Graff from The Athletic was the first report that Diggs was visiting with the Patriots in Foxborough. You can read his report here. And in the time since it was posted, it’s become clearer that there’s real interest.

So should the Pats sign the 31-year-old WR? The reconstructive surgery that he had on his ACL four months ago would keep him sidelined for the start of the season. Get Fred, Hardy, and Wallach’s takes, then hit the Sports Hub YouTube for more reaction.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Patriots Offseason Recap: 5 Toucher & Hardy Guests Weigh in on Moves So Far

It’s been a wild week, a wild month, and a wild year so far, Pats-wise. So let’s give you a Patriots offseason recap (so far).

On the Toucher & Hardy show, we brought back our slate of regular contributors that join us during the NFL season. We figured they’d all have plenty to say about the Patriots early free agency moves, of which there were many.

Our own Alex Barth joined us on Monday to preview the week ahead and to showcase our Offseason Hub. That’s the place to go to keep track of every move the Pats make and get same-day reactions from the Sports Hub hosts.

Patriots Offseason Recap: Here Come the Regulars

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joined us for an hour on Tuesday to ask if the Pats onslaught of moves missed the mark. On Wednesday, ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss predicted an uptick in the win column for New England in 2025.

On Thursday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston was in the mix as the news was breaking of longtime Pats center David Andrews being cut from the team. Then, to round out the week, Bert Breer spent an hour with us on Friday to recap and react.

Get all the videos below, the hit the Sports Hub YouTube page for more of our Patriots offseason recap (so far).

  • Alex Barth

    Pre-free agency moves were the topic du jour with the Barthtender on Monday.

  • Andrew Callahan

    There was so much to cover with Andrew on Tuesday we didn’t even have time for 2 Stats, 1 Lie.

  • Mike Reiss

    Mike Reiss joins us on Mondays during the Patriots season. He moved to Wednesday this week.

  • Phil Perry

    Phil handled the breaking David Andrews news like a pro during his Thursday visit.

  • Bert Breer

    We had a “Bert Blast!” on Friday recapping a wild week for the Patriots.

Get The 98.5 The Sports Hub Newsletter Delivered To Your Inbox

Stay up to date with the latest Boston sports news and analysis, local events, exclusive contests, and more.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author adam12
Category:
Tags:
,

More Toucher & Hardy

Load More