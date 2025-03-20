Stefon Diggs Visits New England, Toucher & Hardy React

Yesterday afternoon, the rumor mill started churning. “Stefon Diggs visits New England” was what the mill was churning up.

Naturally, the visit became a topic of discussion on today’s Toucher & Hardy show. And because the show’s asleep-at-the-wheel Executive Producer Adam 12 didn’t have any Patriots insiders booked on the show today, the gang did the heavy lifting themselves.

Stefon Diggs Visits New England: Should They Sign Him?

Firstly, we’ll give credit where credit is due. Chad Graff from The Athletic was the first report that Diggs was visiting with the Patriots in Foxborough. You can read his report here. And in the time since it was posted, it’s become clearer that there’s real interest.

So should the Pats sign the 31-year-old WR? The reconstructive surgery that he had on his ACL four months ago would keep him sidelined for the start of the season. Get Fred, Hardy, and Wallach’s takes, then hit the Sports Hub YouTube for more reaction.

