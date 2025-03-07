Top Free Agent Targets: Bert Breer Breaks Down Pats Priorities

Who should be the top free agent targets for the New England Patriots? Bert Breer joined us in-studio this morning to name names.

Bert sits in with Toucher & Hardy Friday mornings for the 7 a.m. hour on the Sports Hub. We’re able to cover a lot of ground when Bert’s on the mic, and there was plenty to discuss this week with all the wheeling and dealing in anticipation of NFL free agency.

Top Free Agent Targets: In the Crosshairs

Offensive line needs. Defensive line needs. A need for the Patriots to overpay in order to attract top talent to a team that’s not seen as a great destination among the league’s players. Bert breaks it all down with Fred, Hardy, and Wallach.

For more, put your ears on the podcast below. Then, head over to our Offseason Hub. It’s a site dedicated to all the off-season news and transactions impacting the Patriots and the NFL, including our free agent tracker, video reaction from Hub hosts, podcast, and more.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.