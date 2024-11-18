Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Bruins’ ‘compete level’ bottoms out in home ass-kicking at hands of Blue Jackets

November 18, 2024

Bruins hit new low with blowout loss to Blue Jackets at TD Garden

Patriots Mailbag: Shifting personnel after a tough loss

Watch: The best and worst of Drake Maye in Week 11

Patriots bring in 2 free-agent tackles for visits

Tyquan Thornton signs with new team after reported league-wide interest

Bruins reportedly looking for a ‘shake-up’ to spark team

7 takeaways after the Patriots’ comeback bid comes up short against the Rams

Patriots begin week by waiving cornerback

Celtics provide update on Kristaps Porzingis

Latest Content From The Shows
November 19, 2024

Bertrand: Firing Jim Montgomery Won’t Fix The Bruins’ Issues

Callahan: Firmly believe Drake Maye is future top 10 quarterback

Toucher & Hardy: The Boston Bruins Hit Rock Bottom – Now What?

Drake Maye’s Growth Continues: Bob Socci Weighs in on Patriots’ Future Star

Toucher & Hardy Rip Mike Florio’s Bill Belichick to Jaguars Speculation

November 18, 2024

Felger & Mazz: Thoughts on Drake Maye’s performance against the Rams

The Cheapest, Worst 80s Toys Toucher & Hardy Had Growing Up

Reiss on Patriots: Bad coaching decisions, no attention to detail

November 17, 2024

Looking back at Celtics-Cavaliers over the years

New England Patriots
November 19, 2024

Callahan: Firmly believe Drake Maye is future top 10 quarterback

Watch: The best and worst of Drake Maye in Week 11

Drake Maye’s Growth Continues: Bob Socci Weighs in on Patriots’ Future Star

Patriots Mailbag: Shifting personnel after a tough loss

November 18, 2024

Tyquan Thornton signs with new team after reported league-wide interest

Patriots bring in 2 free-agent tackles for visits

Patriots begin week by waiving cornerback

Zolak & Bertrand: Is Bill Belichick’s next stop with the Jaguars?

Scott Zolak: Drake Maye showed he’s your best player once again

Boston Bruins
November 19, 2024

Toucher & Hardy: The Boston Bruins Hit Rock Bottom – Now What?

Bruins’ ‘compete level’ bottoms out in home ass-kicking at hands of Blue Jackets

November 18, 2024

Bruins hit new low with blowout loss to Blue Jackets at TD Garden

Bruins reportedly looking for a ‘shake-up’ to spark team

Bruins make another recall from Providence

November 17, 2024

Elias Lindholm gets brutally honest about start to Bruins career

3 Stars: Bruins can’t muster much in overtime loss to Blues

Bruins drop 3-2 overtime decision to Blues at home

Bruins make multiple roster moves, including one interesting recall

Boston Celtics
November 18, 2024

Celtics provide update on Kristaps Porzingis

November 14, 2024

Joe Mazzulla: We got back to the best version of ourselves against the Nets

November 13, 2024

Forsberg: That was as bad as I’ve seen Celtics play

November 7, 2024

Is Cooper Flagg the Next Laettner? Jeff Goodman weighs in

November 6, 2024

Celtics vs Warriors has been must watch

November 1, 2024

Cedric Maxwell: Anticipate Porzingis returns before Christmas

Fourthought: One take each on the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox

October 28, 2024

NBA recognizes Jayson Tatum’s strong start to the season

October 23, 2024

Joe Mazzulla on Banner Night: “It was much better than I could’ve imagined”

Boston Red Sox
November 14, 2024

Red Sox make first free-agent signing of 2024 offseason

Fourthought: Four takes on the Red Sox, leading off with Juan Soto

Mazz: The Red Sox offseason is the real Opening Day (and here’s what you need to know)

Milliken: Thoughts on the Nick Pivetta QO, Red Sox rotation depth for 2025

November 3, 2024

Red Sox rookie outfielder wins Gold Glove award

Watch: The Yankees collapse and choke

Fourthought: One take each on the Bruins, Celtics, Patriots and Red Sox

October 24, 2024

Remembering the 2004 World Series at Fenway with My Dad

Did These 2004 Red Sox Players Make the World Series Roster?

New England Revolution
October 26, 2024

Revolution’s Alhassan Yusuf: “Next season, we’ll come back stronger”

October 19, 2024

Taylor Twellman reminisces Revs’ 2021 points record on ‘The Soccer Show’

October 16, 2024

Caleb Porter: Revs will do “everything we can to fight” in season finale vs. Miami 

October 11, 2024

Porter: Revolution are “building for the future” as team closes the 2024 season 

September 28, 2024

Esmir Bajraktarević on ‘The Soccer Show’: “I want to win with this team”

September 26, 2024

Caleb Porter: Revolution must “focus on the process of getting better” 

September 20, 2024

Revs’ Coach Caleb Porter: Saturday’s match in Charlotte is “a must-win game” 

September 14, 2024

Revs’ Breakout Star Peyton Miller, only 16, joins “The Soccer Show”

September 12, 2024

“Bad Boy of MLS” Caleb Porter: Revs “will rally” after frustrating draw

