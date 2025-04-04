Red Sox announce starting lineup for 2025 home opener

The Red Sox grounds crew prepare for the home-opener at Fenway Park on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

The Boston Red Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals in their Fenway Park home opener on Friday, with first pitch at 2:10 p.m ET. Through the first two series of the season, the Sox find themselves fourth in the AL East with a 3-4 record.

The Red Sox will send starter Walker Buehler to the mound. In 2025, Buehler has one start under his belt, a 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on March 29. He threw for 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits, amassing an 8.31 ERA, and notching three strikeouts. The Cardinals will trot out Erick Fedde, who pitched six innings on March 29 against the Minnesota Twins, only allowing one run on two hits.

Red Sox Batting Lineup:

LF Jarren Duran

DH Rafael Devers

3B Alex Bregman

1B Triston Casas

SS Trevor Story

RF Wilyer Abreu

2B Kristian Campbell

C Carlos Narvaez

CF Ceddanne Rafaela

Notably, Kristian Campbell remains in the seventh spot in the order despite a red-hot start to the season. The rookie has a .417 batting average, two home runs, and four RBIs through just his first 24 major league at-bats.

Catcher Carlos Narvaez will start behind the plate for the second time in a row. Considering he and Connor Wong are both right-handed batting catchers, this isn’t a matchup decision. Narvaez appears to have earned another day behind the plate.

Friday marks the first of a seven-game homestand for the Sox. They play a three-game series between April 4-6 against the Cardinals, followed by a four-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays from April 7-10.

