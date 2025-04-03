Mazz: Something to absolutely love about Kristian Campbell (Watch)

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - APRIL 02: Kristian Campbell #28 of the Boston Red Sox rounds third base and scores in the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 02, 2025 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Six games into his major league, there’s a lot to like about Kristian Campbell. But there is also something you should absolutely love.

In the Red Sox’ 3-0 win last night against the Baltimore Orioles, the newly-signed Campbell had two more hits – both doubles – and is now 8-for-20 on the season (a .400 average) with five extra-base hits, including four doubles. He has now reached base via hit or walk in all six games of his major league career. And while the internet buzzed about his home run on Saturday night, it’s the four doubles that should make you giddy as a Red Sox fan.

Why?

Because they’ve been downright Jeter-esque. (Yes, I said it.)

Ya Mazz … are you sayin he’s Jetah? No. But what I am saying is that he seems to have a similar kind of ability to stay inside the baseball like Derek Jeter did – even on inside pitches. Back in spring training, the first thing that should have struck anyone watching Campbell for the first time was his offensive approach, which we talked about on air. His stance is slightly closed; he steps into the batter’s box thinking about hitting the ball to right center field. Understandably, something else I said about Campbell got far more attention over the weekend, which is fine.

For the record, here’s the actual commentary on March 28, the afternoon after Opening Day:

Now, since that time, Campbell has obviously been terrific. (Bleeeehhhhhhh….) But back to those doubles. On Saturday, Campbell faced Rangers reliever Gerson Garabito and did the following. Because no replay on the hit was shown on this broadcast, we’ve slowed down the beginning of the play so you better see the swing. Notice how Campbell pulls his hands in and shoots the ball to right:

Now let’s jump to Sunday’s game against Jacob DeGrom, where Campbell seems to be thinking middle-in but is still able to cover the outside part of the plate. Halfway between first and second, he seems to recognize that big-league outfielders might still be able to throw him out and picks up speed:

Finally, let’s jump ahead to last night against Baltimore, when Campbell doubled in his first two at-bats – both against starter Zach Eflin. The first comes on a two-seam fastball that breaks toward him. The second comes on a slider that moves a little away. Campbell does the same thing to both.

Know what Eflin is likely thinking at this point? How the hell do I get this kid out?

A final thought: as Campbell has more and more at-bats, opponents will obviously see the same things we do. (Let’s see how the Orioles approach him in the series finale today.) My guess is that teams will try to pound him with velocity on the inner part of the plate. Campbell’s homer on Saturday came on a fastball that was running away from him – and pitching him away seems to play directly into an uncanny ability he possesses t hit the ball to the opposite field.

Regardless, know this: Campbell is already making an impression. People have taken notice that he’s already extremely skilled with a bat in his hands.

