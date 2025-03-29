Brad Stevens weighs in on the Celtics’ new ownership

Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics general manager Brad Stevens talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

The awaited sale of the Boston Celtics took place last week. The purchasing bid of $6.1 billion was made by an ownership group led by Georgetown, Mass. native William F. Chisholm — the managing partner and chief investment officer at the Symphony Technology Group.

Following the announcement that the team would be put up for sale by the Grousbeck family, many Celtics’ fans worried about how a new owner would run the organization. It was often noted that money was often not an issue for the Grousbecks, particularly with signing players.

So, how will new ownership differ?

“Every indication is, it’s pretty much business as usual,” said Celtics President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens, via Noa Dalzell of CelticsBlog.com. “And so excited about that. But, again, you spend a lot of money on these things. And so you have every right to come in and put your stamp on it however you want. And so looking forward to working with them.”

Stevens’ remarks should come as some reassurance and relief for fans because he seems to indicate that the new ownership may not demand much change at all.

Of course, the C’s still have some massive contracts on the books — most notably, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown who are both inked to long-term “supermax” contracts — but at least in the short-term, it’s ‘business as usual’ in Boston.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.