Key details come out on Patriots’ Joe Milton trade

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 5: Joe Milton III #19 of the New England Patriots fumbles the ball against the Buffalo Bills as he makes his NFL debut during the third quarter at the Gillette Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots won 23-16. (Photo by Rich Gagnon/Getty Images)

Why did the Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton, and why did they do it when they did it?

A pair of new reports indicate at least one reason Milton is now with the Dallas Cowboys, and explain the timing of the move. On the latter point, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Sunday that it “wasn’t a coincidence” that Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made sure Milton was traded before the start of Patriots voluntary offseason workouts on Monday in Foxboro.

“Vrabel views that as a meaningful checkpoint in the process of establishing team culture and the dynamic that ideally unfolds within each position group,” Reiss wrote. So, the heavy implication, here, is that Milton’s presence at team workouts would disrupt Vrabel’s efforts in the “team culture” department and have a negative effect on the “dynamic” with himself, incumbent starter Drake Maye, and veteran backup Joshua Dobbs.

Why would Milton be an issue in those respects? That brings us to a new report by Karen Guregian at MassLive. Per Guregian, Milton wanted a real opportunity to compete for the starting job, which he (probably rightly) believed wouldn’t happen in New England.

“Based on intel gathered from sources during the week, Milton fancied himself a starter. He didn’t see himself being given a legitimate chance to compete with Drake Maye. … He also believed he was good enough to give Maye a run, if not overtake him for the top job. … If that chance didn’t exist, Milton preferred being elsewhere, somewhere he had a better chance to compete for the starter’s job.”

The Patriots originally drafted Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. They traded him along with a seventh-round pick to the Cowboys in exchange for their compensatory fifth-round pick. The overall trade value of the Milton return is roughly that of a sixth-rounder, so it’s ultimately a zero-sum game.

Despite Milton’s undeniable athletic abilities and impressive performance in a Week 18 win over the Buffalo Bills, if the second-year pro truly believed he was good enough to overtake Maye for the starting job … he’s frankly wrong. His one start came against mostly the Bills’ backups and third-stringers. He still lost a fumble in that game, so he was hardly perfect. And he’s simply never demonstrated an ability to play at a high level against starting-caliber NFL defenders. There’s a reason a player with his physical talent sank to the sixth round of the draft.

New reports shed more light on the Patriots’ Joe Milton trade.

So, if he were to walk in there with Maye as the established starter and the Patriots focusing on supporting him the best they can, and act like he had a real chance to play instead, or deserved that chance … then it was probably best to get him out of the building. Let him compete somewhere else, where they might actually be willing to afford him the opportunity.

This still begs the question of why they drafted Milton in the first place. They have no one to blame but themselves for introducing this dynamic to their locker room, after drafting Maye with the third overall pick. There’s also the possibility that Maye himself, or his family, had a problem with Milton as well, and it just wasn’t worth the trouble.

It’s not over-the-top to suggest that the Patriots are catering to Maye and his possibly Gronkowski-esque pain-in-the-ass family. This is supposed to be their next franchise guy. They’ll just have to hope they don’t end up regretting the Milton trade in any way.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

