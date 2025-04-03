Josh McDaniels discusses plan to install new Patriots offensive system with Drake Maye

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 17: New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels stands on the field before their game against the Dallas Cowboys at Gillette Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels held a press conference for the first time since rejoining the Patriots on Thursday in Foxboro. McDaniels discussed the rapport he’s building with quarterback Drake Maye and how he is going to tailor the offense to him and his weapons.

“I’m smitten by the young man in terms of just his personality. We’ve had an opportunity to spend some time that has nothing to do with football with one another, which I think has been great,” McDaniels said. “I think next week and beyond will be super-fun for me to really get to know him from a football perspective, start teaching our terminology and language, seeing how he learns best and how he acclimates.”

Despite his past struggles as a head coach, McDaniels has been more successful as an offensive coordinator in New England, mainly with Tom Brady, but also with Mac Jones and Cam Newton at quarterback. McDaniels certainly achieved far less with Newton or Jones, but he crafted offenses that matched the QB’s skill set. Take the Newton offense, which utilized more designed quarterback runs than it did with Brady.

One can expect that McDaniels will do the same with Maye, creating a system that best fits his game as a dual-threat passer and runner. The same can also be said about the terminology.

“It’ll be different,” said McDaniels. “I think that sometimes it can get overblown because one word is apple, another word is tomato, and one system it means one thing and another system it means something else. I’m sure we’ll come up with a friendly, fine system when we use terms that don’t mean anything to us now that used to. But no, I don’t expect there to be – there will be a period of adjustment, but I don’t think that will be a big deal.”

Considering McDaniels’ track record, even if there is a learning curve for Maye, the two will likely create a competent system, again, tailored to the quarterback’s skill set. The 2025 Patriots offense should be expected to outperform the previous two seasons, at a minimum. The combination of a more developed Maye, the addition of receiver Stefon Diggs, and McDaniels’ offensive mind, should lead to increased success.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.