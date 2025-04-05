Carles Gil on ‘The Soccer Show’: “If the wins are coming, everything will be better”

Photo: New England Revolution

Following a 2-1 victory over the reigning Eastern Conference champion New York Red Bulls last Saturday, the New England Revolution are off the mark for the 2025 campaign.

The first four contests of the MLS campaign did little to offer encouragement of a turnaround after a disappointing 2024 season. Posting an 0-3-1 record out of the gate, including two home losses, with the only offense coming via an own goal, the Revs got a much-needed confidence boost to end the month of March.

It was captain Carles Gil who led the charge in New England’s first victory of the season, earning MLS AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for a first-half free kick goal and converting a deciding penalty deep into second-half stoppage time. The Revolution captain joined D.J. Bean on ‘The Soccer Show’ Saturday morning to discuss the importance of last week’s win and how the new-look roster has been gelling.

“Before the game, we knew that was a key game for us and for everyone,” said Gil. “At home, it is always better to get these wins. You can feel now, we want more happiness and more confidence also. It’s what a win does, bring more energy to everyone, so hopefully we can continue winning games.”

Gil has been a mainstay in New England since his arrival in 2019, and enters Matchday 7 tied with Revs’ legend Steve Ralston for the club’s regular season assists record at 73 helpers apiece. However, Gil is one of few familiar faces remaining around the locker room and was the lone remaining starter from last season’s opener to see the pitch in the first match of 2025.

After an offseason where the Revs turned over half the roster, Gil and the fellow returning players have faced a new challenge this year: building chemistry and getting to know their new teammates.

“It’s different,” said Gil. “For the new players, they are off to a new team. But also for guys who have been here a long time, it is like a new team also, so it is different.

“I think we have a good team with good players and good people also, that’s important. And like I said, every time you win, it is easier to be more happy and more involved in everything. So, if the wins are coming, everything will be better.”

While the team formed bonds and came together during preseason camp in Florida back in February, new relationships continue to be forged both on and off the field. Gil, along with veterans Matt Polster and Aljaž Ivačič, organized a team dinner to help everyone get to know each other on a more personal level.

The team’s attack came together in last Saturday’s victory, outshooting the Red Bulls and generating several quality scoring chances. Though it was far from perfect, it was a positive sign of things to come.

“When you start like last game, scoring goals and creating chances, because we had many chances in the first half, even the confidence of the group and the individual players is coming up, and it will be easier in the next games.

“We are still in a bad position, but now we will show that we can do better and the way is to win games.”

Gil and the Revolution take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at TQL Stadium. Watch the 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, or listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2.