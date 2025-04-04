Kendrick Bourne releases video of his offseason training

Kendrick Bourne is one of the New England Patriots wide receivers who must have a strong offseason to earn a roster spot. Bourne seems to be preparing hard for camp, posing a video to his YouTube channel of himself working out and doing receiver drills.

The 29-year-old has battled with some injuries over his tenure in New England. He missed the start of the 2024 season due to an ACL injury suffered during the 2023 season. However, he returned to the field in Week 5 and played the remaining 12 games.

“This is my year. This is my year. I know it. Josh McDaniels, I’m coming. I’m coming to dominate,” Bourne said to conclude the video. But, the receiving additions that the Pats brought in make it much more competitive in the wide receiver room than years past.

To make 2025 ‘his year,’ Bourne may have to exceed expectations during the offseason. With more talent in the room, he’s no longer a clear-cut starter in the New England offense.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.