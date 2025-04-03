Jaylen Brown gives his own update on knee situation

Apr 2, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) dribbles against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Jaylen Brown has been battling through a nagging knee injury. For the most part, he’s been able to deal with it, but it does not seem like an ideal situation. On Wednesday, Brown gave some insight to what he is feeling and his plan to mitigate his pain.

“I was in some pain today, but just you know, pushing through it,” said Brown. “Trying to find ways to still be aggressive and add value to the team and stuff like that. But, just something I got to work through and manage.”

Despite needing to ‘work through’ the knee pain, Brown was still able to register 24 points while playing over 28 minutes in Wednesday’s 124-103 Celtics loss to the Miami Heat. Brown’s decided that the pain isn’t going to miraculously go away, so he is alright with fighting through it to help the team.

“I’ve had to come to grips that every night I’m not going to feel [like] my normal self, but that doesn’t mean I still can’t, you know, make plays and things like that,” Brown said. “So, it’s just something that we are working through. Today was a good step forward.”

The team first mentality is one of the characteristics that fans like most about Brown. In the end, like many of his teammates, the ultimate goal for Brown is to win and help his team launch another long and successful playoff run.

“Come playoffs, my goal is to be feeling my best, so we’re just working through that.”

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.