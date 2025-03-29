The Soccer Show: Previewing Revolution vs. Red Bulls

Photo: New England Revolution

On this morning’s episode of “The Soccer Show” on 98.5 The Sports Hub, host DJ Bean was joined by play-by-play man Brad Feldman, radio analyst Charlie Davies, and Apple TV analyst Lloyd Sam to preview the New England Revolution’s home match against the New York Red Bulls.

The Revolution had a bye week last weekend, perhaps exactly what the team needed after a tough start to the new season. New England fell to New York City FC, 2-1, in its last match on April 15 at Yankee Stadium. After taking a week to regroup and continue building chemistry, the Revolution have another chance to pick up their first victory of the season with this afternoon’s 2:30 p.m. match at Gillette Stadium.

New England split the season series with the Red Bulls last season, collecting a 1-0 win in Foxborough on June 8th. The Revolution own a dominant 27-6-8 all-time record at home against the Red Bulls. Revolution forward Maxi Urruti owns four goals and one assist across 10 career appearances against New York. Midfielder Carles Gil has logged nine assists and one goal through 10 career games played against Saturday’s visitors.

The Red Bulls were in action last weekend, grabbing a 2-1 win over Toronto FC behind a two-goal performance from Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg. New York, the reigning Eastern Conference champion, owns a 2-1-2 record through the first five games of the season.

Watch Saturday’s match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to the Revolution’s local radio call live on 98.5 The Sports Hub.