Bruins recall Fraser Minten from Providence

TORONTO, CANADA - OCTOBER 16: Fraser Minten #39 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates against the Chicago Blackhawks during the second period in an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on October 16, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 4-1. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Fraser Minten

With losses in 10 straight contests (their longest winless skid in over 15 years), the Bruins are giving one of the organization’s newest forwards a look in their latest effort to shake things up, with forward Fraser Minten recalled from Providence on an emergency basis.

It’s more than simply being on standby for Saturday’s head-to-head with the Hurricanes, too, with Minten expected to make his Bruins debut against Carolina at TD Garden.

“The reports that we got from Providence were that he’s been a very reliable player, smart, heady player,” Bruins interim head coach Joe Sacco said following the club’s morning skate at TD Garden. “We’re just looking to see him a play a game. He’s been playing well down there and it’s an opportunity for the organization to get a look at him.”

The Black and Gold’s decision to give Minten a look with their big club comes following a 10-game run with Providence that’s featured three goals and seven points for Minten, and with all three of those goals coming in a hat trick performance against Springfield back on Mar. 16.

For his Bruins debut, the Bruins are slated to play Minten at center on Boston’s third line with Marat Khusnutdinov and Vinni Lettieri on his wings, and Sacco acknowledging that the Bruins plan on incorporating Minten into their penalty kill out of the gate in this contest.

“It’s maybe easier on the player because that’s how he plays, with a little bit more cerebral game,” Sacco said. “Hopefully that transition will be smooth.

“I think with this player here, he knows the systems [because] they play the same way in Providence. Let’s go out and see what he can do, probably in a little bit more of a defensive role at times tonight. Still, we wanna see if he can make some plays at this level, the pace that he plays with, and physicality. All the things we’re looking with some of the young guys that are here right now.”

Fraser Minten is here at #Bruins morning skate at the Garden. pic.twitter.com/5SvsgHeqwR — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) April 5, 2025

Acquired in the trade that sent Brandon Carlo to Toronto, Minten arrives to Boston having posted two goals and four points, along with 36 hits, in 15 games for the Maple Leafs this season. And though this will be NHL game No. 20 for the 20-year-old forward, playing (and even just being) in Boston is an entirely new experience for the 2022 second-round pick.

“Never skated on this rink before and never been in this city before so it’s all new. Definitely lots of new things” Minten admitted following the morning skate. “Just [gonna] play hard. Play hard like I’ve been playing in Providence and be a reliable, hard working guy.”

When Minten takes the ice tonight, he will become the 37th different skater to suit up for the Bruins this season, which is the most by any Bruins team in a single season since a 37-skater look during the 2018-19 season.

