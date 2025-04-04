Jayson Tatum catches break on latest technical foul

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 28: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts during a conversation with referee Tony Brothers #25 during the second half at the TD Garden on October 28, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)

During Wednesday night’s loss to the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum committed what was his 14th technical foul of the season, moving him just two technicals way from a one-game suspension. However, upon review from the league, the technical has been rescinded.

So, Tatum got a slight break from the league and has some breathing room for the remainder of the season, but not much. Still, with 13 technicals on the year, Tatum should be careful down the stretch. He would not be suspended if he could get to game No. 82 without reaching 16 techs.

Here’s a look at the technical foul that eventually got rescinded:

Jayson Tatum’s technical foul from the 3rd quarter last night has been rescinded upon league office review. pic.twitter.com/5OWonNK7s8 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) April 3, 2025

Technical fouls reset at the start of the playoffs, but there’s a threshold of only seven before a player is suspended. One would hope that the officials have a higher standard to call them, but Tatum is obviously susceptible, with the way he reacts demonstratively to calls he doesn’t like.

