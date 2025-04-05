Bruins end losing streak with 5-1 win over Hurricanes

Apr 5, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) reacts after a goal by right wing David Pastrnak (88) (not pictured) during the second period against the Carolina Hurricanes at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Entering Saturday night, Joe Sacco and the Bruins had tried just about everything to pull themselves out of what had spiraled into a 10-game winless skid. Lineup shakeups, fights — and from just about everybody on the roster at that — and more than a couple emergency recalls from Providence.

But it turned out that all the Bruins needed to snap out of their longest funk in over 15 years was a showdown against a goaltender who came into play with a 1.95 goals against average and .920 save percentage (because of course), as the Bruins tagged the Hurricanes’ Frederik Andersen for five goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes at TD Garden.

And the road to victory for the Bruins came with a role reversal, with the Bruins coming through with quick-strike tallies and goals in the final two minutes of the period, with two tallies in the final 1:11 of the opening period, the first from Morgan Geekie and second from Elias Lindholm in a span of 58 seconds.

Morgan Geekie's 28th goal of the season breaks the ice for Boston late in the first!#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/p7oEDKJXE7 — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) April 5, 2025

To properly contextualize just how bad it’s been for the Bruins of late, the two-goal lead through 20 minutes of play marked the first multi-goal lead held by the Bruins in any segment of any game played since their Mar. 8 win over the Lightning. (That was Boston’s first game after the trade deadline.)

But up two, the Bruins weren’t done.

Aided by some big-time stops by Jeremy Swayman (39 saves by the night’s end) in the opening moments of the second, the Bruins pushed their lead to three behind a David Pastrnak goal, while Pastrnak struck for two more in the third period to record the 19th hat trick of his career.

PASTA SCORES A BEAUTY TO COMPLETE THE HATTY 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Cle5YbVd5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 6, 2025

The three-goal performance also pushed Pastrnak up to 40 goals on the campaign, marking the fifth 40-goal season for Pastrnak, which is now tied with Rick Middleton for the second-most in franchise history. Only the iconic Phil Esposito recorded at least 40 goals in a season for the Bruins more times than Pastrnak, with seven such years in a Boston sweater.

The 19th hat trick of David Pastrnak's career.



Seven away from tying Phil Esposito for the most in Bruins history. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 6, 2025

The Bruins will have a quick turnaround, with a Sunday head-to-head with the Sabres on deck.

