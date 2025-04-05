Bruins end losing streak with 5-1 win over Hurricanes
Entering Saturday night, Joe Sacco and the Bruins had tried just about everything to pull themselves out of what had spiraled into a 10-game winless skid. Lineup shakeups, fights — and from just about everybody on the roster at that — and more than a couple emergency recalls from Providence.
But it turned out that all the Bruins needed to snap out of their longest funk in over 15 years was a showdown against a goaltender who came into play with a 1.95 goals against average and .920 save percentage (because of course), as the Bruins tagged the Hurricanes’ Frederik Andersen for five goals on 26 shots in a 5-1 victory over the Hurricanes at TD Garden.
And the road to victory for the Bruins came with a role reversal, with the Bruins coming through with quick-strike tallies and goals in the final two minutes of the period, with two tallies in the final 1:11 of the opening period, the first from Morgan Geekie and second from Elias Lindholm in a span of 58 seconds.
To properly contextualize just how bad it’s been for the Bruins of late, the two-goal lead through 20 minutes of play marked the first multi-goal lead held by the Bruins in any segment of any game played since their Mar. 8 win over the Lightning. (That was Boston’s first game after the trade deadline.)
But up two, the Bruins weren’t done.
Aided by some big-time stops by Jeremy Swayman (39 saves by the night’s end) in the opening moments of the second, the Bruins pushed their lead to three behind a David Pastrnak goal, while Pastrnak struck for two more in the third period to record the 19th hat trick of his career.
The three-goal performance also pushed Pastrnak up to 40 goals on the campaign, marking the fifth 40-goal season for Pastrnak, which is now tied with Rick Middleton for the second-most in franchise history. Only the iconic Phil Esposito recorded at least 40 goals in a season for the Bruins more times than Pastrnak, with seven such years in a Boston sweater.
The Bruins will have a quick turnaround, with a Sunday head-to-head with the Sabres on deck.