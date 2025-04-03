What does the combine data tell us about potential Patriots draft picks?

If the last couple of combines are any indication, the Patriots’ new front office regime has a type.

Indications are that Mike Vrabel is steering the roster-building ship, as the Patriots’ defensive free agent class illustrated a shift toward his vision. Vrabel has a clear right-hand man in former Titans exec and Pats vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

Then there’s executive VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf, one of the few holdovers from the 2024 season, who said “It’s still my final say” as part of an answer about his role in the New England front office and the key collaborators. Wolf also parenthetically described himself as a “scout” in his recent interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Mike Felger, so that would indicate he’s most comfortable in that department.

But for the purpose of this deeper look at the NFL’s recent combine results, we’re going by Cowden’s time as the New York Giants’ executive advisor to the GM in 2023-24, as well as Vrabel’s final year in Tennessee with GM Ran Carthon in 2023. Run through some of the key drills at the NFL Scouting Combine from 2023-24, and one could have a better idea of what caught the Patriots’ eye in 2025.

An interesting theme emerged from the Giants and Titans’ recent draft picks: the 20-yard shuttle. The combine’s most comprehensive test of acceleration and lateral agility, the shuttle is especially useful for identifying players that can be explosive and effective in short areas. Players start in a three-point stance, run laterally five yards in one direction, run back 10 yards in the other direction, then back the original way five yards through the starting point.

The 2023-24 Giants seemed to be a fan of high performers in the shuttle across the board, but certainly up front. Notable Giants draft picks to excel in the shuttle include running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (4.06, second among RBs), center John Michael Schmitz (4.56, fifth among all offensive linemen), and tight end Theo Johnson (4.19, first among TEs). For that matter, you can even throw in Patriots tackle Caedan Wallace, whose 4.19 shuttle at Penn State’s Pro Day would’ve ranked third among tackles at the combine.

Tracy also performed well in the vertical jump, which also seems to be a key indicator of what the Giants and Titans sought in their skill players. It’s quite possible the Patriots want jumpers. Tracy also ranked highly at his position in the vertical (40.0 inches, second). Other notable names for the Giants/Titans to shine in the vertical include wide receivers Mailk Nabers (42.0, third in 2024) and Jalin Hyatt (40.0, fourth in 2023), and running back Tyjae Spears (39.0, second). And if you need a Patriots prospect, cornerback Marcellas Dial ranked fourth at his position at 40.5 inches in 2024.

This basic data is worth keeping in mind when hunting for potential Patriots draft picks in 2025. But here are a few prospects to know that would fill needs and make sense for Vrabel, Cowden, and Wolf, as the Pats look to turn around the team’s substandard recent drafting history…

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Noel is one of the better slot receiving prospects in the draft, and he has the physical tools to be a good return man, too. He tied for the best vertical (41.5) among all players at the combine, not just all receivers, and had sole possession of first place in the broad jump. Noel is a prime candidate to draw interest from Vrabel, Cowden, and Josh McDaniels with his measurables and skill set.

OT Logan Brown, Kansas

Brown has good upside with his size (6-foot-6, 311 pounds) and impressive combine. He led all tackles in the shuttle at 4.51 seconds, showcasing good lateral movement. However, Brown only started one season for the Jayhawks and it was at right tackle. The Patriots may still target him on day 3 as a developmental prospect, based on his raw traits.

TE Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska

Fidone posted the second-best shuttle time among all tight ends at the combine at 4.29 seconds, and also led the position in the broad jump (126). He dealt with injuries in college, which limited him to only two seasons as a starter, and at 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds he may need to add some mass to hold up in the NFL. But he makes sense as a day-3 flyer for the Patriots, who could use a long-term option at tight end.

RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech

Brooks isn’t the fastest back (4.52 seconds in the 40-yard dash), but he has surprising short-area quickness, as evidenced by his 4.06 shuttle (first among RBs, fourth overall). It’s also worth noting that Brooks posted a strong 6.90 in the three-cone drill, which was long a Belichick favorite.

C Jared Wilson, Georgia

Widely considered the most athletic center prospect in the draft, Wilson would be a wise pick for the Patriots if the team wants a high-ceiling player at the position. His 4.56 in the shuttle was second among all centers, only behind Boston College’s Drew Kendall, who is also a popular idea for the Pats. But Wilson has a legitimate shot to go on day 2, meaning the Patriots might need to consider him at Nos. 69 or 77 in the third round.

Picking The Patriots

It’s important to note that this is just a (barely) educated guess on what the Patriots truly seek in the draft. But it’s always worth poking around the combine numbers and see if any patterns emerge. So, don’t be surprised if any of these players get their names called with the Patriots at the podium.

