Patriots offseason schedule announced, including OTAs and minicamp

Drake Maye drops back to pass during Patriots OTA practices. (Alex Barth/98.5 The Sports Hub)

Believe it or not, the New England Patriots start their offseason training on Monday, as they begin their voluntary offseason workouts.

Phase one will be the first two weeks of training, which consists of meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation for players. They will then move through the other phases, starting with on-field drills at a walkthrough pace.

After voluntary workouts, the Pats will hold their voluntary minicamp, which will run from April 22-24. For the most part, voluntary workouts and minicamp will be less involved. Training will truly kick into gear for OTAs (organized team activities), which take place May 19-20, May 22, May 27-28, May 30, June 2-3, and June 5.

The final step of the announced offseason plan ahead of training camp is the mandatory minicamp, which runs from June 9-11. OTAs and minicamp are typically closed to the public, but will be open to the media.

Most of the Patriots roster can benefit from using the voluntary offseason plan, but new players, players coming off injuries, and, specifically, Drake Maye can benefit the most from the program. Josh McDaniels already told the media he will be working closely with Maye next week when the offseason begins.

