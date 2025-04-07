NFL Mock Draft 2.0: The first 40 picks

L-R: LSU OT Will Campbell, Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter, Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter

Updating our full first-round (plus) NFL Mock Draft with free agency now in the books.

Last time we took a look at the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a whole was NFL Mock Draft 1.0, which was coming out of the NFL Combine. That process provided plenty of insight on the players themselves, but since then NFL free agency has added more clarity on what players make the most sense for which teams.

That starts at the top of the draft. Coming out of the Combine, the general consensus seemed to be the league was lukewarm at best when it comes to this quarterback class. Yet over the last few weeks it’s sounding more and more like there’s increased interest among the teams picking ahead of the Patriots, culminating with the pro days for both top quarterbacks in recent days.

Will that interest amount to anything? If it does, what would it mean for the Patriots? Let’s explore in NFL Mock Draft 2.0, continuing a bit beyond where we usually to do include the Patriots’ second pick…

1. Titans: QB Cam Ward, Miami

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images Cam Ward in the first quarter against South Florida.

Over the past two weeks the Titans hosted a private workout for Ward, then canceled a similar workout that was scheduled with Shedeur Sanders. From the outside looking it, that could be them narrowing in on Ward as the top pick.

2. Browns: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images Shedeur Sanders attempts a pass against BYU.

Much like the case with the Titans and Ward, recent workouts may have tipped the Browns’ hand about Sanders. Cleveland sent eight representatives – including owner Jimmy Haslam – to Colorado’s pro day. While Travis Hunter was of course working out there as well, generally that large of a contingent is done with teams looking at a quarterback (the Patriots sent a similar-sized crowd to the pro days of Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels last year).

3. Giants: WR/CB Travis Hunter, Colorado

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Travis Hunter against the Arizona Wildcats.

This is where things get interesting. Abdul Carter is still considered by many to be the best overall player in this draft…but the defensive front is the one of the few strengths of the Giants’ roster. The gap between Carter and Hunter isn’t so significant that positional value and need could come into play, and the idea of getting a second option opposite Malik Nabers and/or getting a top corner in a division loaded with wide receiver talent might be too much to pass up for New York.

4. Patriots: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images Abdul Carter reacts after sacking Maryland quarterback MJ Morris (not pictured).

After his performance in the College Football Playoff, it seemed like any hopes of Carter falling to the Patriots at Pick 4 were gone. With the teams at the top of the draft missing out on the veteran quarterback market though, is that door open again? If you believe the top three picks in this mock draft are realistic, then yes it is.

That would have the consensus best player in the draft falling to the Patriots at four. It’s possible the team would explore moving the pick to see if they can get a true haul (which should start with a future first plus at least one more top 50 pick), but a team should really have to convince the Patriots strongly to pass up on Carter.

If Carter were to be the Patriots pick, there would naturally be continued questions about the focus on the defensive side of the ball after a defense-heavy free agency class. However, above all else the NFL Draft is about adding the best players available. As a prospect, Carter is a clear step above any other players still on the board at this point.

The Patriots would have to get aggressive to fill other needs – namely left tackle. Still, between Carter, Christian Gonzalez, Milton Williams, and (if healthy) Christian Barmore, the Patriots would have their defensive core built for the foreseeable future.

5. Cowboys (from JAX): RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Loren Orr/Getty Images Ashton Jeanty runs for a touchdown against Washington State.

Jaguars get:

-12th overall pick

-44th overall pick (2nd round)

-174th overall pick (5th round pick)

Cowboys get:

-5th overall pick

-107th overall pick (4th round)

What would be more Cowboys than drafting Jeanty in the first round? Trading up to draft him. Dallas seemingly has playmakers at every premium position, but still can’t get over the hump. At this point, a pure ‘best player available’ approach should make the most sense for Jerry Jones’ ballclub. This move is based on a 2023 trade that saw the Cardinals move up from Pick 12 to Pick 6.

6. Raiders: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan catches the ball against West Virginia.

After trading for Geno Smith and giving him a significant extension, the Raiders get him some help. The wide receiver room is Las Vegas doesn’t have much after Jakobi Meyers, and McMillan’s skillset should complement Smith well.

7. Jets: OT Armand Membou, Missouri

Eric Canha-Imagn Images Armand Membou lines up against UMass.

From a Patriots standpoint, a lot of the talk around Membou has been whether or not he can make the move from right tackle to left tackle. In this mock draft though he falls to the Jets, who need a tackle specifically on the right side.

8. Panthers: LB Jalon Walker, Georgia

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports Jalon Walker sacks Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik.

The Panthers need help both at off-ball linebacker and on the edge. Luckily for them, Walker projects to be able to play both spots in the NFL. The versatile linebacker heads to Carolina in back-to-back mock drafts for 98.5.

9. Dolphins (from NO): OT Will Campbell, LSU

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. Will Campbell lines up against Texas A&M.

Saints get:

-9th overall pick

Dolphins get:

-13th overall pick

-98th overall pick (3rd round)

-116th overall pick (4th round)

With Terron Armstead officially announcing his retirement, the Dolphins now should fully be in the market for a left tackle. Given that they move up to get Campbell, whose length issues shouldn’t be as much of an issue as a frontside protector for a lefty QB. This trade is based on a 2021 deal between the Cowboys and Eagles.

10. Bears: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Tyler Warren rights through a tackle against USC.

This represents a bit of a slide for Warren, but as an older player who had a late breakout its not unrealistic. Teams might have questions about his ceiling as a 23-year-old rookie, but the Bears need somebody who can come in right away and be a reliable volume option over the middle for Caleb Williams. Warren should check that box.

11. 49ers: OT Josh Simmons, Ohio State

Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network Josh Simmons during the Ohio State spring game.

This one just makes too much sense. Simmons is a very talented player but is recovering from a torn patellar tendon. Meanwhile starting 49ers left tackle Trent Williams should be considered year-to-year at this point as he enters his age 37 season. The Niners can let Simmons take his time returning, while having a plan in place to replace Williams when the time comes. In the meantime, Simmons could also help at other positions along the line if needed once healthy.

12. Jaguars (from DAL): DL Mason Graham, Michigan

Syndication: Palm Beach Post Mason Graham celebrates after sacking Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer.

After trading back, the Jaguars get a player many think they would take at Pick 5, seven spots later. Graham is very talented, but his unique playstyle could push him down the board if he doesn’t go to the Jags or Raiders.

See Pick 5 for trade details

13. Saints (from MIA): CB Will Johnson, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Will Johnson lines up before a play against Arkansas State.

The Saints have needs on both sides of the ball, but with cornerback being one of them and Johnson being the best player left on the board it’s a logical fit here. Johnson missing most of the 2024 season due to an injury may end up impacting his draft stock, but he shouldn’t fall too far based on what he showed in 2023.

See Pick 9 for trade details

14. Colts: OT Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Kelvin Banks Jr. against Clemson.

The Colts have a short-term need at guard and could have a long-term need at tackle with both of last year’s starters entering contract years. Banks’ projected ability to play multiple offensive line spots would make him a nice fit. It’s unclear exactly what his long-term role would be in Indy, but there are multiple paths to him having one.

15. Falcons: EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images Mykel Williams helps make a stop against Alabama.

For the past few years the Falcons have been looking for a lead pass rusher, with no luck. By taking Williams, they hope to get the kind of impact they were looking for when they traded for Matthew Judon last summer.

16. Cardinals: DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Junfu Han/USA Today Network via Imagn Images Kenneth Grant USC running back Woody Marks.

Last year, the Cardinals struggled up front defensively. They already helped themselves on the edge by re-signing Barron Browning and adding Josh Sweat, but they can still strengthen the middle. Grant gives them a younger, more long-term option along with free agent signings Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell.

17. Bengals: EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M

Tim Warner/Getty Images Shemar Stewart lines up against Texas.

With Trey Hendrickson’s status up in the air, the Bengals can’t afford to potentially lose him without having a replacement in place. Worst case scenario, Stewart could replace Hendrickson as the lead pass rusher. Best case scenario, the Bengals have a strong 1-2 punch off the edge on a defense that projects to find itself in plenty of shootouts.

18. Chargers (from SEA): TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Colston Loveland after the catch against Michigan State.

Chargers get:

-18th overall pick

-172nd overall pick (5th round)

Seahawks get:

-22nd overall pick

-86th overall pick (3rd round)

Jim Harbaugh moves up to reunite with his tight end from Michigan. The Chargers have two bullies at the position in Tyler Conklin and Will Dissly but could use a player at the position who is a primary pass catcher. Loveland will give them an explosive option there and be a good complement to Ladd McConkey in the passing game.

19. Buccaneers: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

John Fisher/Getty Images Jihaad Campbell hits a receiver over the middle against Wisconsin.

Lavonte David is back in Tampa, but at age 35 he’s not the player he once was and isn’t a long-term solution. Looking to stay ahead of things at a key position in their defense, the Bucs take a high upside player with a lot of tools in Campbell in this mock draft.

20. Broncos: RB Omarion Hampton, UNC

Grant Halverson/Getty Images Omarion Hampton runs away from defenders against Charlotte.

Despite having a good offensive line, running the football was enough of a struggle for the Broncos last year when they ranked 21st in the NFL averaging 4.1 yards per carry. To make matters worse they lost their leading rusher in free agency in Javonte Williams. Further developing the run game will help Bo Nix in an offense that ranked ninth in the NFL last year in play action percentage. Hampton should upgrade the running back position, while also being able to contribute in the passing game.

21. Steelers: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

Alex Slitz/Getty Images Matthew Golden runs the ball against Texas A&M.

Another wide receiver for the Steelers? That’s right. In this mock draft, we’re projecting Aaron Rodgers to finally sign with Pittsburgh, and the team to load up around him. In the short-term, with D.K. Metcalf and George Pickens on the outside, the Steelers add Golden to put in the slot and keep teams honest in the middle of the field. The pick would also allow the Steelers to move on from Pickens when his contract expires at the end of the year (or trade him sooner if they get a good offer).

22. Seahawks (from LAC): IOL Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images Grey Zabel at the Senior Bowl.

Guard is clearly a major need for Seattle. After moving down to secure an extra top-100 pick they address the need by taking Zabel, who has been a quick riser in this process.

See Pick 18 for trade details

23. Packers: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas

Tim Warner/Getty Images Jahdae Barron reacts after breaking up a pass against Clemson.

The Packers already have a need at cornerback, one that would only be exacerbated if they part ways with Jaire Alexander. That has them targeting Barron here after a fall for the Texas corner.

24. Chiefs (from MIN): OT Josh Conerly, Oregon

Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Josh Conerly Jr. during the game against Wisconsin.

Vikings get:

-31st overall pick

-66th overall pick (3rd round)

-251st overall pick (7th round)

Chiefs get:

-24th overall pick

The Vikings are only scheduled to make four picks in this draft, so moving back makes sense for them. Meanwhile the Chiefs own picks 63 and 66, giving them flexibility. They use that flexibility to move up the board here and make sure they secure a potential long-term answer at left tackle by taking Conerly. Meanwhile, Minnesota gets to add two picks to its total draft capital.

25. Texans: G Tyler Booker, Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Tyler Booker lines up against Georgia.

Booker’s poor Combine testing may give teams pause, but they’d be wrong to judge him solely on that. He was a dominant right guard at Alabama, and plays with the kind of motor, mean streak, and finish that a coach like DeMeco Ryans covets. Booker should step right in and start as Houston continues to rebuild its offensive line.

26. Giants (from LAR): QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Justin Ford/Getty Images Jaxson Dart at the line of scrimmage against Middle Tennessee State.

Rams get:

-34th overall pick

-65th overall pick (3rd round)

-154th overall pick (5th round)

Giants get:

-26th overall pick

-101st overall pick (3rd round)

The Giants were boxed out of the quarterback run at the top of the draft, but Joe Shoen and Brian Daboll can’t afford to leave this draft without some sort of potential long-term plan at quarterback. They ensure they get their guy by moving up, in a trade almost identical to one the Titans and Jets made in 2022 (that also involved the 26th, 34th, and 65th pick).

27. Ravens: S Malaki Starks, Georgia

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images Malaki Starks against Mississippi State.

The Ravens have had a lot of success over the years simply taking the best player available when they’re on the board. Here that’s Starks, after what would be a bit of a fall. Now, he heads to Baltimore to form a formidable safety duo with Kyle Hamilton on the back end of the Ravens’ defense.

28. Lions: EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. Nic Scourton celebrates after a sack against Missouri.

Scourton’s demeanor and ability to play on all three downs would play well in Detroit. By adding him, the Lions would give offenses somebody to worry about opposite Aidan Hutchinson when he returns from injury.

29. Commanders: EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Peter Casey-Imagn Images Mike Green celebrates after sacking Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones.

This offseason the Commanders have starting rebuilding their defensive front, focusing mostly on the interior. By adding Green they add more speed and explosiveness on the outside, as well as a younger player in what’s become an older room.

30. Bills: DT Walter Nolen, Mississippi

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Walter Nolen before the snap against Kentucky.

Some projections have Nolen going significantly higher than this, but in a draft loaded with talented defensive tackles it wouldn’t be surprising if teams are more patient at the position. Putting Nolen next to Ed Oliver would give the Bills a truly dangerous rush combo up the middle.

31. Vikings (from KC): S Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina

Butch Dill-Imagn Images Nick Emmanwori against Alabama.

As Harrison Smith enters his age-36 season, the Vikings need to start getting ready for who will come after him. With this pick the goal is for that to be Emmanwori, who had an outstanding performance at the Combine.

See Pick 24 for trade details

32. Eagles: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Jason Mowry/Getty Images Emeka Egbuka against Michigan.

When you win the Super Bowl and have the roster the Eagles have, you can get creative in the draft. That’s what Philly does here. With A.J. Brown a the X, Devonta Smith at the Y, and Emeka Egbuka in the slot, the Eagles would truly have a complete wide receiver group. Egbuka’s ability to get open in the short and intermediate areas of the field – especially with Brown and Smith drawing attention elsewhere – would give Jalen Hurts a reliable volume option on a down-to-down basis without taking the other two off their current assignments.

33. Browns: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri

Tim Warner/Getty Images Luther Burden III makes a catch against Texas A&M.

We’re in uncharted mock draft territory now, as we usually just stop after the first round. Instead, we’ll start Day 2 the same way Day 1 ended, with a wide receiver pick. The Browns may not be able to pair Shedeur Sanders with Travis Hunter, but Burden brings a similar burst and big-play approach to the wide receiver position.

34. Rams (from NYG): CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Michael Hickey/Getty Images Shavon Revel at the NFL Combine.

The Rams historically aren’t afraid to get a little risky in the draft, and that’s what they do here. Despite just one year as a full-time starter in 2023, Revel was a projected first-round pick in this draft before he suffered a torn ACL just three games into the 2024 season. With that inexperience he’s still a work in progress but at 6-foot-2, 194 pounds he has tremendous physical tools and has the upside to be a top cornerback if he gets the right coaching.

See Pick 26 for trade details

35. Patriots (from TEN): OT Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota

Matt Krohn-Imagn Images Aireontae Ersery reacts against USC.

Titans get:

-38th overall pick (2nd round)

-106th overall pick (4th round)

Patriots get:

-35th overall pick (2nd round)

-141st overall pick (5th round)

This is almost identical to the trade the Patriots made last year with the Chargers (who moved up to take Ladd McConkey), but they’re on the other side of things this time. Creating a pick gap between Pick 77 and Pick 141 is tough, but the Patriots can’t afford to miss out on a tackle run for the second year in a row after not taking one at the top of the draft. Ersery making it this far would be a pleasant surprise, they can’t risk him falling any further at this point.

In Ersery – who we have taken in other mock drafts this year – the Patriots are getting a bigger tackle at 6-foot-6, 331 pounds, who moves well for his size. Ersery is also experienced, having started on the left side for three years at Minnesota. His technique needs work, particularly dealing with rushers who can bend well and work under him, but he has a good chance to be a true starting caliber left tackle as a rookie, and grow from there.

36. Jaguars: CB Azareye’h Thomas, Florida State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Azareye’h Thomas against Notre Dame.

The Jaguars added a good nickel corner in Jourdan Lewis in free agency, but still need more help on the outside. They stay in-state to get it by taking Thomas.

37. Raiders: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images Trey Amos after making an interception against South Carolina.

Cornerback was a need for the Raiders even before it was announced they plan on parting ways with Jack Jones. Make it three corners in four picks at the Raiders take Amos here.

38. Titans (from NE): EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images Donovan Ezeiruaku rushes against SMU.

The Titans just moved on from their lead pash rusher in Harold Landry, who ended up being an impact player after they took him in the second round out of Boston College. Will history repeat itself with Ezeiruaku?

See Pick 35 for trade details

39. Bears: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Donald Page/Getty Images James Pearce Jr. closes in on the UConn quarterback.

The Bears have a ton of power up front defensively, but could use some speed to complement that on third downs. Pearce is a candidate to fall because some teams may see him as just a situational player, but that’s exactly what the Bears are looking for here.

40. Saints: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images Elic Ayomanor makes a catch against Cal.

With the Saints not having a chance to add a quarterback at the top of the draft, they use this chance to improve the situation around Derek Carr. The Saints have plenty of speed at receiver but they don’t have a lot of size. Ayomanor gives them that with a chance to play as a true ‘X’ along with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

