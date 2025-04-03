Sports Hub Underground: Can the Bruins replicate the Capitals’ quick turnaround?
Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Sports Hub Underground, centered around the Boston Bruins’ losing streak and quest to rebuild their roster in the coming months.
(8:52) Amid a nine-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins have mastered the art of tanking and crept into the top-4 of the NHL Draft.
(19:15) The Bruins may be getting a high draft pick this year, but they still have a lot to prove in terms of drafting and developing.
(30:40) The Capitals just came through Boston and showed the Bruins how to turn things around in a hurry, but the B’s have a long way to go before replicating them.
(36:34) What should the Bruins’ identity be going forward? The guys look at what makes the great teams great, and how the B’s can emulate that.
(50:58) Ty has Matt break down his recent column on data from the NFL Combine and what it means for the Patriots at the draft.
(1:00:16) The guys draft their “Big 3” hills they’ll die on.
