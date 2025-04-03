Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Sports Hub Underground: Can the Bruins replicate the Capitals’ quick turnaround?

Author Matt Dolloff and Ty Anderson

Matt Dolloff & Ty Anderson return with a new episode of the Sports Hub Underground, centered around the Boston Bruins’ losing streak and quest to rebuild their roster in the coming months.

(8:52) Amid a nine-game losing streak, the Boston Bruins have mastered the art of tanking and crept into the top-4 of the NHL Draft.

(19:15) The Bruins may be getting a high draft pick this year, but they still have a lot to prove in terms of drafting and developing.

(30:40) The Capitals just came through Boston and showed the Bruins how to turn things around in a hurry, but the B’s have a long way to go before replicating them.

(36:34) What should the Bruins’ identity be going forward? The guys look at what makes the great teams great, and how the B’s can emulate that.

(50:58) Ty has Matt break down his recent column on data from the NFL Combine and what it means for the Patriots at the draft.

(1:00:16) The guys draft their “Big 3” hills they’ll die on.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.

