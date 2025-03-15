“The Soccer Show” Previews Saturday’s Match at NYCFC

Photo: New England Revolution

The New England Revolution are on the road to visit Eastern Conference rival New York City FC on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. On this morning’s episode of “The Soccer Show”, Revolution play-by-play voice Brad Feldman and Apple TV analyst Calen Carr joined host DJ Bean to preview tonight’s battle in the Bronx.

New England remains in search of its first victory of the season after an 0-2-1 start through its first three games, including a 2-0 loss to the unbeaten Philadelphia Union last weekend at Gillette Stadium. The Revolution kept pace with the Union through a scoreless first 75 minutes, before MLS leading scorer Tai Baribo broke the deadlock via header. Jovan Lukic sealed the win with a tally in stoppage time.

The Revolution were hampered by an early injury to striker Leo Campana, who exited the match in the opening minutes due to a hamstring strain. The 24-year-old Ecuadorian striker is expected to be sidelined for three to four weeks, making way for MLS veteran Maxi Urruti to log added minutes this weekend. Urruti posted an 80-minute shift off the bench last weekend, leading the attack up top in Campana’s place. Urruti owns one goal and four assists over seven career games played against New York City FC.

New York City FC, 1-1-1 through its first three matches, picked up its first victory of the 2025 season last Saturday with a 2-1 win over Orlando City SC in its home opener. Forwards Alonso Martinez and Hannes Wolf each scored a goal in the Pigeons’ victory.

Watch tonight’s 7:30 p.m. kickoff on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app or listen here on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 with Feldman and Andy Dorman calling the match.