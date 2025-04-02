Celtics prospect JD Davison wins G League MVP

Oct 15, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics guard JD Davison (20) looks on against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics’ prospect JD Davison has been up and down between the Boston and Maine Celtics in 2025. He hasn’t made a huge contribution this year at the NBA level (12 games, 1.7 points per game, 0.6 rebounds, and 0.4 assists). That being said, in the G League he’s excelled.

In fact, he was named as the league’s Most Valuable Player on Tuesday. At the G League level, he’s averaging 25.1 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. At only 22 years old, Davison could still have upside as an eventual NBA piece for the C’s.

It’s tough to say if he will turn into a regular in Boston, especially considering his current NBA production and him being undersized, even for a guard, at 6-foot-1. However, as he develops further, he could become a decent NBA player.

Also, with the Celtics’ payroll concerns coming in the near future, he could move into a more regular bench role if the team has to move on from a guard like Jrue Holiday or Derrick White to make cap space.

