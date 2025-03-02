Revolution Fall to Columbus Crew 1-0 in MLS Home Opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (March 1, 2025) – The New England Revolution (0-1-1, 1 pt.) fell to the Columbus Crew (2-0-0, 6 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. New England, wearing the Eastern White Pine kit for the first time in the club’s 2025 home opener, held Columbus without a shot in the first half. However, a goal in the 51st minute by Columbus’ Jacen Russell-Rowe provided the difference.

The Revolution deployed an unchanged starting lineup from last weekend’s season opener, as six of tonight’s starters made their home debuts. The two sides battled through a scoreless opening 45 minutes, with Columbus holding the edge in possession. New England nearly opened the scoring with the first half’s best chance. On an attacking set piece, Carles Gil slipped a line-breaking pass to Leo Campana, who fired a shot on frame that was deflected away by Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte.

Columbus got on the board six minutes into the second half, with Russell-Rowe slotting home a low shot off a feed from Mohamed Farsi. New England made three substitutions as they chased an equalizer, with Luis Diaz, Will Sands, and Maxi Urruti all seeing action off the bench. Urruti earned his first appearance in a Revolution shirt, while Sands logged his season debut.

The Revolution thought they had an opportunity to equalize from the penalty spot in the game’s waning moments, when a free kick deflected off the side of Columbus midfielder Dylan Chambost. After initially awarding the penalty to New England, video review overturned the call on the field.

The Revolution are home again next Saturday, March 8 to host the Philadelphia Union. The 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Gillette Stadium airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, with Portuguese commentary on 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA.