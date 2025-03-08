Aljaž Ivačič joins DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show”

Photo: New England Revolution

Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič joined DJ Bean on “The Soccer Show” this morning to preview tonight’s clash against the Philadelphia Union. Ivačič and the Revolution, still in search of their first victory of the 2025 campaign, will close a two-match homestand tonight against a red-hot Eastern Conference rival that has opened the season with consecutive wins.

New England, 0-1-1 through the first two matches of the season, is still looking to find its chemistry with 14 newcomers on the roster.

“It’s early,” Ivačič said. “We have a new team, so we have to get used to each other. It’s going to take time. Hopefully we get the win this weekend.”

With a revamped roster, Ivačič, in some ways, is now a New England veteran as he enters his second season with the Revolution.

“I feel very good here with the club,” Ivačič said. “Boston is a nice city, too. I’m honestly very happy here. We have a great group of guys. I feel respected and appreciated here and I hope we’ll achieve great things together.”

Last weekend, the Revolution dropped a hard-fought battle to the Columbus Crew in a 1-0 loss. After an evenly played first half, a Columbus tally in the 51st minute made the difference. Ivačič sustained a dislocated finger in the second half but remained on the field for the remainder of the match.

“It was actually the first time that happened to me,” Ivačič said. “The finger got dislocated. When I looked back, I saw that the shot wasn’t that hard. It was a pretty easy ball. But the weather was so cold, and my hands were so cold that I didn’t feel my hands.”

How does he feel ahead of tonight’s match?

“Now, a week after, I feel pretty good and confident,” he said.

When he’s not on the field or reviewing match film, one of Ivačic’s favorite hobbies is playing chess. The speed of the game, he said, helps strengthen his ability to make quick decisions.

“I play every day,” Ivačič said. “I play one-minute and three-minute games. I have to think quickly. I try to connect this with being a goalkeeper. I need to make quick decisions. That’s why I play chess in one minute, so that I need to think quickly.”

Tonight’s match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium and airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen live here on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2 with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies calling the match.