Is Derrick White untouchable if the Celtics make a major trade this summer?

Dec 8, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) is helped to his feet by guard Derrick White (9) and center Kristaps Porzingis (8) during the first half against the New York Knicks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

As nice as it would be for the Celtics if they could continue to run back the same star-studded roster year-after-year for the next decade, changes may be inevitable. With a payroll that will balloon to an estimated $500 million for the 2025/26 season, it seems likely that the team’s hand may be forced. In the end, they could have to part ways with a player or two in the offseason.

Assuming that Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum are still considered “the unquestioned on-court pillars of this franchise,” as reported by NBA insider Jake Fischer on Friday, the Celtics must look at elsewhere to cut money off the books.

“[Derrick] White would seemingly generate the most trade value of the three if he were to be made available after the playoffs, but his name wasn’t mentioned once to me in reporting out this story,” said Fischer, which may suggest that the Celtics view White as an untouchable asset.

From a cap space perspective, White will be the fifth highest paid Celtic, with a $28.1 million salary in 2025/26. Also, as Fischer points out, he would likely garner the best return in a trade, so he seems like the obvious option.

But, if it is the case that the C’s view him as the third of their ‘big-three guys,’ there are two other players that could be nearing the end of their tenure in Boston: Kristaps Porziņģis and Jrue Holiday. Porziņģis’ and Holiday’s contracts combined total over $63.1 million, so it would be reasonable for one of them to be next out of town.

Although White may result in more of a trade return than either guy, his impact over the last few seasons has been greater than both. Holiday has contributed and been very consistent in Boston, but he hasn’t had the same amount of standout performances as White. Conversely, Porziņģis has had numerous standout dominant games, but the consistency lacks solely because he is often injured.

So, even if Porziņģis was formerly considered a part of the Celtics’ big-three, Derrick White could very well be the new third untouchable player in Boston.

Luke Graham is a digital sports content co-op for 98.5 the Sports Hub. He is currently a sophomore at Northeastern University studying communications and media studies. Read all his articles here, and follow him on X @LukeGraham05.