Kristian Campbell locks in long-term contract with Red Sox

Kristian Campbell has been signed to a new long-term contract with the Boston Red Sox.

As initially announced by the team on Wednesday, Campbell is getting an eight-year extension that spans the 2025-2032 seasons. The deal also includes club options for 2033 and 2034, which could ultimately stretch it to nine or 10 years.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Campbell contract is for $60 million over the first eight years.

Campbell, 22, entered the 2025 season as the No. 4 overall prospect in Baseball America’s annual rankings. He won the Red Sox’ primary second base job out of camp, and through his first five career major-league games, he is batting .375 (6-for-16) with one home run, two RBIs, and a 1.188 OPS (.500 on-base percentage/.688 slugging percentage). He’s also played error-free defense, mostly at second base and also in left field, in 40 total innings of work in the field.

Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images Kristian Campbell

The Red Sox are hoping that Campbell can be a franchise cornerstone out of the gate. With continued offensive production, he would be, and on an affordable deal.

Boston now awaits the arrival of its other two top prospects, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and outfielder Roman Anthony. They each figure to get the call-up once there’s an injury at their positions.

Matt Dolloff is a writer and digital content producer for 98.5 The Sports Hub. Read all of his articles here.

Matt, a North Andover, Massachusetts native, has been with The Sports Hub since 2010. Growing up the son of Boston University All-American and Melrose High School hall-of-fame hockey player Steve Dolloff, sports was always a part of his life. After attending Northeastern University, Matt focused his love of sports on writing, extensively writing about all four major Boston teams. He also is a co-host of the Sports Hub Underground podcast and is a regular on-air contributor on the Sports Hub. Matt writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.