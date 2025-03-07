Revs’ Caleb Porter: “Defending” isn’t a curse word

The first two weeks of the New England Revolution’s season have left Head Coach Caleb Porter’s team feeling positive on one end of the field and hungry to improve on the other. New England’s defense has conceded just one goal over two games, but the attack has yet to find the back of the net, putting Revs fans on edge heading into Saturday’

Porter joined Bertrand, McKone, and Alex Barth after his training session on Thursday to reflect on his team’s uneven start to the 2025 campaign, and preview Saturday’s meeting with the red-hot Philadelphia Union, who currently sit atop the MLS table after two weeks.

“We’re pleased defensively over the first two games,” Porter said after a hard-fought 1-0 loss to Columbus in the home opener. “Obviously, on the road [in Nashville in the season opener], we got a clean sheet. Then we’re playing Columbus, which is the best attacking team over the last two years, they have the most goals scored over the last two years in our league. They were MLS Cup champions two years ago, Leagues Cup champions last year. We defended really well against them. They didn’t have much.”

With three newcomers on the backline in outside back Ilay Feingold and central defenders Brayan Ceballos and Mamadou Fofana, a stingy defense is an encouraging sign for Porter.

“We’re always going to be in every game, even against the best teams in the league, if we defend well,” Porter said. “Sometimes people want to make ‘defending’ a curse word, it’s a negative. I think it’s a real positive, it’s really important. We’re pleased with that.”

On the attacking end, Porter understands the fans’ impatience and shares their sense of urgency to get the attack clicking. However, the 11th-year coach has enough experience in the game to know that sometimes all it takes is one goal to open the floodgates. He hopes Saturday will be the night his highly touted attackers start finding their rhythm.

“The attack needs to get going. I’m not worried, I’m calm about it because we have good attacking players,” Porter said. “But that side of the ball, we need to continue to work on creating more chances and getting our first goal. I’ve seen this a lot, you get the first goal and the floodgates open a bit. Based on the week I’ve seen in training, I’m thinking this game we’ll hopefully open the floodgates.”

So, what’s the key to finding that breakthrough?

“The big thing is to not be tense,” Porter added. “In the attack, you need to be free and you need to be confident. You can’t be tense. If we have guys that are tense, trying too hard to score, it doesn’t work. You need to try easy in some ways.”

New England will have a difficult task on its hands this weekend with the Philadelphia Union, who have opened the season with two dominant wins, outscoring opponents 8-3 with the league’s most productive offense through Matchday 2.

“They’ve been a real surprise in the first two games” Porter said of Philly. “I think people thought they might be a little down this year and they’ve been one of the best teams in the first two games. They’ve scored eight goals and they’ve beaten two really good teams in Cincinnati and Orlando.”

Watch Saturday’s match on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Listen right here on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies in the booth.

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.