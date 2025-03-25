Sports Hub Mock Draft: Alex Barth Breaks Down Version 2.0

Fresh from our website and app, it’s the Sports Hub Mock Draft, v. 2.0. And we have the man who put it all together breaking it all down.

Alex Barth is a writer and host for 98.5 the Sports Hub, and he’s been doing yeoman’s work in and around the NFL Combine and free agency. Just this week, he published the latest version of his Patriots Mock Draft, updating his first iteration from February.

The focus this time around? Offense. Now that we have a fresh crop of free agents coming to New England and a clearer picture of what things are looking like for the other 31 teams in the league, we can really dig in to who the Pats should be targeting in the draft.

Sports Hub Mock Draft: Patriots 2.0

The Barthtender joined us this morning and walked us through the picks he’s plotted through all seven rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft. Again, the focus is on offense. And–spoiler alert–there are some trades involved.

Watch the clip, read Barth’s piece here, grab the podcast below, and don’t forget to check out our dedicated Offseason Hub for daily Patriots updates and reactions.

