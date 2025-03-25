Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer
Sports Hub Mock Draft: Alex Barth Breaks Down Version 2.0

Fresh from our website and app, it’s the Sports Hub Mock Draft, v. 2.0. And we have the man who put it all together breaking it all down.

Alex Barth is a writer and host for 98.5 the Sports Hub, and he’s been doing yeoman’s work in and around the NFL Combine and free agency. Just this week, he published the latest version of his Patriots Mock Draft, updating his first iteration from February.

The focus this time around? Offense. Now that we have a fresh crop of free agents coming to New England and a clearer picture of what things are looking like for the other 31 teams in the league, we can really dig in to who the Pats should be targeting in the draft.

Sports Hub Mock Draft: Patriots 2.0

The Barthtender joined us this morning and walked us through the picks he’s plotted through all seven rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft. Again, the focus is on offense. And–spoiler alert–there are some trades involved.

Watch the clip, read Barth’s piece here, grab the podcast below, and don’t forget to check out our dedicated Offseason Hub for daily Patriots updates and reactions.

Patriots Offseason Recap: 5 Toucher & Hardy Guests Weigh in on Moves So Far

It’s been a wild week, a wild month, and a wild year so far, Pats-wise. So let’s give you a Patriots offseason recap (so far).

On the Toucher & Hardy show, we brought back our slate of regular contributors that join us during the NFL season. We figured they’d all have plenty to say about the Patriots early free agency moves, of which there were many.

Our own Alex Barth joined us on Monday to preview the week ahead and to showcase our Offseason Hub. That’s the place to go to keep track of every move the Pats make and get same-day reactions from the Sports Hub hosts.

Patriots Offseason Recap: Here Come the Regulars

Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald joined us for an hour on Tuesday to ask if the Pats onslaught of moves missed the mark. On Wednesday, ESPN Patriots insider Mike Reiss predicted an uptick in the win column for New England in 2025.

On Thursday, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston was in the mix as the news was breaking of longtime Pats center David Andrews being cut from the team. Then, to round out the week, Bert Breer spent an hour with us on Friday to recap and react.

Get all the videos below, the hit the Sports Hub YouTube page for more of our Patriots offseason recap (so far).

  • Alex Barth

    Pre-free agency moves were the topic du jour with the Barthtender on Monday.

  • Andrew Callahan

    There was so much to cover with Andrew on Tuesday we didn’t even have time for 2 Stats, 1 Lie.

  • Mike Reiss

    Mike Reiss joins us on Mondays during the Patriots season. He moved to Wednesday this week.

  • Phil Perry

    Phil handled the breaking David Andrews news like a pro during his Thursday visit.

  • Bert Breer

    We had a “Bert Blast!” on Friday recapping a wild week for the Patriots.

