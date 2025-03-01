Porter: Shutout on the Road Sets Solid Foundation For Revolution

According to Scott Zolak, a tie can be a little like kissing your sister. For the Revolution, a hard-fought point on the road to open the new season is something Head Coach Caleb Porter and his team can build on.

The new-look Revs opened the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign with a scoreless draw on the road last Saturday night against Nashville SC. Two days before his team begins the home schedule at Gillette Stadium, Porter joined Zo, Beatle and McKone to preview this Saturday night’s home opener against Columbus.

Even though the clean-sheet draw is a solid foundation, Porter’s side was far from happy settling for the point.

“I liked that our guys weren’t satisfied with that,” Porter said. “We’ll take it, but we definitely weren’t satisfied. I think the biggest positive is the defensive side…. We were able to get a clean sheet in our very first game so that just shows how different the group is, how much stronger they are, how disciplined they were.”

“Obviously, we wanted to find a goal to win the game. I’m confident that side of the ball, the attacking side, will be better [this weekend]. But I think there was a good feeling of progress with that result and performance overall.”

New England’s defense featured three debutants along the backline in Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and outside back Ilay Feingold. Ceballos, one of 14 new players on the roster this season, turned in a strong performance in his first MLS appearance, earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday.

“[Ceballos], I call him ‘the assassin.’ He just wants to win everything,” Porter said of his new 23-year-old center back. “He’s a ball hawk. You need a hard man on your team, a guy that is going to intimidate, in some ways, the opponent and their attackers.”

In Porter’s way of playing, the Revolution will need all 11 players on the field contributing on the defensive end if they want to keep racking up the clean sheets.

“I love that we have a pride to defend, a commitment, and a discipline,” Porter said. “That’s going to be a strength of our team. The two teams I had that did really well in this league, that won trophies, were really good defensive teams. I think it’s a little more my trademark type of team.”

Revolution fans will have their first opportunity to see the New England in their new Eastern White Pine uniforms this Saturday night, when they host the Columbus Crew, Porter’s former club, for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or listen right here on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies calling the action from Foxborough.

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.