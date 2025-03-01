Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Porter: Shutout on the Road Sets Solid Foundation For Revolution

Author Tyler Milliken

According to Scott Zolak, a tie can be a little like kissing your sister. For the Revolution, a hard-fought point on the road to open the new season is something Head Coach Caleb Porter and his team can build on.

The new-look Revs opened the 2025 Major League Soccer campaign with a scoreless draw on the road last Saturday night against Nashville SC. Two days before his team begins the home schedule at Gillette Stadium, Porter joined Zo, Beatle and McKone to preview this Saturday night’s home opener against Columbus.

Even though the clean-sheet draw is a solid foundation, Porter’s side was far from happy settling for the point.

“I liked that our guys weren’t satisfied with that,” Porter said. “We’ll take it, but we definitely weren’t satisfied. I think the biggest positive is the defensive side…. We were able to get a clean sheet in our very first game so that just shows how different the group is, how much stronger they are, how disciplined they were.”

“Obviously, we wanted to find a goal to win the game. I’m confident that side of the ball, the attacking side, will be better [this weekend]. But I think there was a good feeling of progress with that result and performance overall.”

New England’s defense featured three debutants along the backline in Mamadou Fofana, Brayan Ceballos, and outside back Ilay Feingold. Ceballos, one of 14 new players on the roster this season, turned in a strong performance in his first MLS appearance, earning a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday.

“[Ceballos], I call him ‘the assassin.’ He just wants to win everything,” Porter said of his new 23-year-old center back. “He’s a ball hawk. You need a hard man on your team, a guy that is going to intimidate, in some ways, the opponent and their attackers.”

In Porter’s way of playing, the Revolution will need all 11 players on the field contributing on the defensive end if they want to keep racking up the clean sheets.

“I love that we have a pride to defend, a commitment, and a discipline,” Porter said. “That’s going to be a strength of our team. The two teams I had that did really well in this league, that won trophies, were really good defensive teams. I think it’s a little more my trademark type of team.”

Revolution fans will have their first opportunity to see the New England in their new Eastern White Pine uniforms this Saturday night, when they host the Columbus Crew, Porter’s former club, for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium. Watch the match on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or listen right here on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies calling the action from Foxborough.

Tyler Milliken started out at the Sports Hub as an intern in 2020 for the Zolak & Bertrand program before eventually becoming the associate producer in late 2021. He often joins the baseball conversation on Zolak & Bertrand and is a contributor to The Baseball Hour throughout the season. Along with that, he has been a co-host on DraftKings Name Redacted Podcast with Jared Carrabis for the last two years, where they cover everything going on with the Red Sox. Born and raised in Brockton, he reps the city proudly.

Milliken: How did the Red Sox end up in this spot with Rafael Devers…

What the hell has happened in the last 48 hours? It was hard to find better vibes than what the Red Sox had cooking at the end of last week, as Alex Bregman arrived in Fort Myers fresh off signing his 3-year, $120 MM deal with visible excitement about his new home. At that time, the message from the organization had been about making Bregman the club’s second baseman, but that changed quickly once Alex Cora wouldn’t commit to a defensive position at Bregman’s introductory presser.

“We’ll talk about that later on,” Cora told the media. “Right now, there’s a lot of stuff going on as far as where we’re going to be roster-wise. We’ll make the decision when we have to make it… He hasn’t played second base in the big leagues. I do believe he can be a Gold Glove second baseman, too. There’s other stuff that comes into play as far as roster construction and what’s better for the team and what can be the best lineup. Competition comes into play.”

If you want to go back to the first initial buzz between the Red Sox and Bregman, it started with Cora gushing about viewing Bregman as a second baseman at the Winter Meetings. He doubled down on that sentiment roughly a month later at Fenway Fest. “Raffy Devers is our third baseman. Alex was a Gold Glover at third base and we all know that, but in 2017 I had a conversation with him, and he needed to play third because it was Correa and Altuve. I always envisioned Alex as a Gold Glover second baseman. His size, the way he moves.”

That message from the Red Sox never changed once as they pursued Bregman. Jeff Passan reported within the hour of the agreement going public that the plan was for Bregman to be at second base. Not to mention, Breslow had emphasized at the end of season presser and again at the Winter Meetings that they hadn’t discussed moving Devers off of third base, despite there already being rumors about their interest in Nolan Arenado.

  • Whenever the question about a potential positional change for Devers came up, Breslow made it clear that those talks would happen internally before anything else. “Any conversation that we would have about [a position change] is going to happen internally before it goes external. At the same time, we saw progress [from Devers] on the defensive side, and it’s unclear to what extent the knees and the shoulders impacted his ability to defend at third [down the stretch]. But what we’re after is putting a winning team on the field. And we’ll have conversations as needed, as things go, but as of right now, that’s not where we are.”

    From Devers’ standpoint, I don’t think it’s hard to see why he’s upset about the Red Sox dropping a positional change on him. He was never spoken to about moving off of third base all offseason, despite his bosses saying they’d talk things over with him if something changed. Instead, he heard exactly what the fans were told, which was that Devers was the third baseman and Bregman could win a Gold Glove at second.

    As we know, the Red Sox weren’t seriously in on any of the DH/OF options like Teoscar Hernandez and Tyler O’Neill. In Jen McCaffrey’s story about how the Bregman deal went down, it was noted that after the Red Sox missed out on Juan Soto, they turned their focus to Bregman. Even Sean McAdam had written in November that Arenado was essentially a “Plan B” for the Red Sox, which was obviously the case as they waited out the Bregman sweepstakes over the last two months.

    During that entire period, the Red Sox had the opportunity to at least approach the topic with Devers. That would’ve ensured they kept their word from earlier in the offseason, while also showing a level of respect towards Devers, who was reportedly promised he’d be the third baseman of the team for “several” years after signing his extension. Yet the organization dropped the bomb on him this past Friday after Bregman had already been signed and he had been in Fort Myers since the middle of January. 

    Christopher Smith on X (formerly Twitter): "Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow met with Devers Friday to discuss different scenarios, including the possibility of him being the DH.Cora said Devers told him and Breslow "I'm a third baseman.""I knew he was going to say that," Cora said. "So I wasn't surprised" / X"

    Cora and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow met with Devers Friday to discuss different scenarios, including the possibility of him being the DH.Cora said Devers told him and Breslow "I'm a third baseman.""I knew he was going to say that," Cora said. "So I wasn't surprised"

  • While many didn’t take Devers’ agent, Nelson Montes de Oca, too seriously over the course of the offseason, he made it clear that his client expected to be at third base. Whenever rumors started to fly about Bregman or Arenado, Devers’ camp sent their message both locally and nationally. You even had, which pointed to him feeling disrespected by those saying he should be a DH moving forward. Beyond the poor communication, this is an example of just not reading or understanding your players correctly, which is a dangerous game to play with someone who just signed an 11-year, $331 MM extension.

    If the front office felt it was that important to upgrade the infield defense, that should’ve been communicated at the start of the offseason. Strictly from a baseball perspective, Devers wouldn’t have much of an argument, but they chose to muddy the waters with their comments about his improved performance in 2024 and Bregman playing second base. Devers himself admitted that he thought he made strides last season, which only matches what the organization said about him.

    I was shocked when the Red Sox applauded Devers’ defense at the time. While he didn’t fall into his typical error funks for once, he registered a rough -6 Outs Above Average and -9 Defensive Runs Saved. So, why not be upfront when the data in front of you justifies the conversation you need to have with your best player? If you were that committed to Devers only swinging a bat moving forward, the best course of action would’ve been to let him process it away from everything. Even after coming up short on that front, they could’ve slow played the conversation early in camp to make up for the lack of communication in the first place. Nobody is a bigger Kristian Campbell fan than me, but why ruffle any feathers until he proves to be a real candidate for the Opening Day roster?

    Fuzzy on X (formerly Twitter): "Red Sox mega prospect Krisitian Campbell last year:.330-BA/32-2B/20-HR/24-SB/.440-OBPHe was seen today taking reps at 2nd base, while Bregman was at 3rd base. Again, give me chaos pic.twitter.com/vTpiK1sowQ / X"

    Red Sox mega prospect Krisitian Campbell last year:.330-BA/32-2B/20-HR/24-SB/.440-OBPHe was seen today taking reps at 2nd base, while Bregman was at 3rd base. Again, give me chaos pic.twitter.com/vTpiK1sowQ

  • Make it appear as if Campbell was battling for a spot in left field. In that scenario, Jarren Duran could move to center field where he posted elite defensive numbers in 2024 and Ceddanne Rafaela works in a super-utility role. If Campbell decided to show out and Rafaela was deserving of an everyday role in center field, then the convo changes during camp and there’s direct proof of why that’s happening.

    It wasn’t only Devers that was put in a tough spot with how the Red Sox framed things either. They made it pretty hard to envision where Masataka Yoshida would slot into things. That’s a major reason why I was cautious to pencil in Devers at DH and Bregman at 3B because if you hope for Yoshida to rebuild any of his value, that’s not happening with a lot of time on the bench. This was a way to put your best offensive lineup out there, keep everyone happy, and still improve your defense from where it was a year ago.

    Does the poor communication from the Red Sox justify Devers completely shutting down the idea of being a DH or first baseman? No, not one bit. In a perfect world, you’d hope his sole focus was on the Red Sox being the best version of themselves, but he said himself that he feels like a victim of bad business. This is where Cora will have a chance to earn his money as a player’s manager, but it’s going to take some real work after contradicting himself the last few months.

    NESN on X (formerly Twitter): "Alex Cora shuts down the notion of any tension between Devers/Bregman:"It didn't look [awkward] at the house, I'll tell you. They were talking for 45 minutes. Things like this happen."#RedSox pic.twitter.com/VvVFenx0CB / X"

    Alex Cora shuts down the notion of any tension between Devers/Bregman:"It didn't look [awkward] at the house, I'll tell you. They were talking for 45 minutes. Things like this happen."#RedSox pic.twitter.com/VvVFenx0CB

    The Red Sox can claim that Campbell forced them to reconsider their defensive alignment, but he hasn’t done anything to dramatically change their evaluation since the offseason started. If you felt this strongly about him playing against the Rangers on March 27th, why not approach things with that outlook all offseason? Talking out of both sides of your mouth did you no favors in this scenario and has now created an uncomfortable position for a team looking to solidify themselves as contenders in the American League.

    Over the next 5 weeks, there’s going to be a focus on Red Sox spring training that hasn’t existed in a long time. Every defensive rep that Bregman and Devers takes is going to be questioned or noted. Same goes for Campbell, who will be in the midst of his first big league spring training. Even when it comes to the media, players are going to be asked about it constantly, which is where you risk guys stepping in it and starting fires (Yes, I’m talking about Triston Casas). That attention is a product of how the Red Sox handled things over the course of the offseason and into camp, which they can only blame themselves for.

    At the end of the day, it’s Cora’s job to fill out the lineup. If he wants Devers at DH, that will be a pill he’s forced to swallow. It just feels like there was a simpler way to handle this situation that didn’t make Devers feel blindsided and defensive. The last thing the Red Sox need with their image on the upswing again is a public dispute with their longest-tenured player, who is right at the center of what should be a lengthy competitive window for the organization.

