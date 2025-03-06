Mazz’s Tiers: Most overrated role players in recent Boston sports history

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks watch Pritchard's half court buzzer beating shot during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
In this week’s Mazz’s Tiers, Mazz ranks the most overrated role players in recent Boston sports history.
Dave Roberts – Boston Red Sox – 2004 World Series Champion
Johnny Gomes – Boston Red Sox – 2013 World Series Champion
Jackie Bradley Jr. – Boston Red Sox – 2018 World Series Champion
Kevin Millar – Boston Red Sox – 2004 World Series Champion
TIER 2
M. L. Carr – Boston Celtics – 1981 & 1984 NBA Champion
Tony Allen – Boston Celtics – 2008 NBA Champion
Leon Powe – Boston Celtics – 2008 NBA Champion
Brock Holt – Boston Red Sox – 2018 World Series Champion
Payton Pritchard – Boston Celtics – 2024 NBA Champion
Chris Kelly – Boston Bruins – 2011 Stanley Cup Champion
Rich Peverley – Boston Bruins – 2011 Stanley Cup Champion
Torey Krug – Boston Bruins
LeGarrette Blount – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XLIX & LI Champion
TIER 3
Donnie Sadler – Boston Red Sox
Eddie House – Boston Celtics – 2008 NBA Champion
Matt Grzelcyk – Boston Bruins
David Givens – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XXXVIII & XXXIX Champion
Walter McCarty – Boston Celtics
Mark Recchi – Boston Bruins – 2011 Stanley Cup Champion
Larry Izzo – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, & XXXIX Champion
James Develin – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XLIX, LI, & LIII Champion
