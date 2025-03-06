Mazz’s Tiers: Most overrated role players in recent Boston sports history

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics and Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks watch Pritchard's half court buzzer beating shot during the second quarter of Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

In this week’s Mazz’s Tiers, Mazz ranks the most overrated role players in recent Boston sports history.

TIER 1

Dec 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a play against the Orlando Magic in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Smart – Boston Celtics

Dave Roberts – Boston Red Sox – 2004 World Series Champion

Johnny Gomes – Boston Red Sox – 2013 World Series Champion

Jackie Bradley Jr. – Boston Red Sox – 2018 World Series Champion

Kevin Millar – Boston Red Sox – 2004 World Series Champion

TIER 2

BOSTON, MA – JUNE 08: Chris Kelly #23 of the Boston Bruins skates with the puck against the Vancouver Canucks during Game Four of the 2011 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 8, 2011 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

M. L. Carr – Boston Celtics – 1981 & 1984 NBA Champion

Tony Allen – Boston Celtics – 2008 NBA Champion

Leon Powe – Boston Celtics – 2008 NBA Champion

Brock Holt – Boston Red Sox – 2018 World Series Champion

Payton Pritchard – Boston Celtics – 2024 NBA Champion

Chris Kelly – Boston Bruins – 2011 Stanley Cup Champion

Rich Peverley – Boston Bruins – 2011 Stanley Cup Champion

Torey Krug – Boston Bruins

LeGarrette Blount – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XLIX & LI Champion

TIER 3

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sony Michel of the New England Patriots celebrates with teammate James Develin after scoring a one yard touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the first quarter in the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Donnie Sadler – Boston Red Sox

Eddie House – Boston Celtics – 2008 NBA Champion

Matt Grzelcyk – Boston Bruins

David Givens – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XXXVIII & XXXIX Champion

Walter McCarty – Boston Celtics

Mark Recchi – Boston Bruins – 2011 Stanley Cup Champion

Larry Izzo – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XXXVI, XXXVIII, & XXXIX Champion

James Develin – New England Patriots – Super Bowl XLIX, LI, & LIII Champion

Kevin Maggiore has been producing on the Felger & Mazz program since January of 2022 and has been producing with 98.5 The Sports Hub since 2018. Kevin also produces New England Patriots broadcasts on The Sports Hub and has produced Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins broadcasts in the past. Kevin grew up in Saugus, Massachusetts and is still in the area today. A lifelong hockey fan, Kevin collects hockey jerseys and has over 100 jerseys in his collection. Kevin loves spending his time away from the office on the golf course. Kevin writes about all New England sports from Patriots football to Boston Celtics and Boston Bruins.