Toucher & Hardy Talk Abdul Carter Draft Stock Concerns with Alex Barth

Alex Barth has been on the scene at the NFL Combine all week long. We had him on to discuss the Abdul Carter draft stock issue.

As the Sports Hub’s Matt Doloff reported earlier this week, Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter is dealing with a small stress reaction in his right foot. Carter worked out at his Pro Day and is declining surgery. But the question remains: is his draft position at risk?

The Barthtender says no. He also addressed the risk the Patriots face at picking fourth in the upcoming NFL draft. Jon Wallach put forth the idea of trading back, and Alex had some thoughts on that as well, which you can hear here.

Abdul Carter Draft Stock: More Combine Thoughts

Again, Alex Barth has been in Indiana all week long covering the Combine. Start here with his eight stories to watch from a Patriots point of view. Then keep an eye on his page for more news and updates from the Combine.

You can also get the Combine perspective from frequent show contributor Phil Perry right here. Then, hit the Sports Hub YouTube page, as Alex is going to talking Combine on here & there.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.