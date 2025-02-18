Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Tony Mazz Joins Toucher & Hardy to Break Down Devers Drama

The Rafael Devers drama that surfaced on Monday certainly put a damper on the good vibes Sox fans felt in the wake of the Bregman signing.

And here’s the kicker: it’s only been five days. It was Wednesday night of last week that news broke of the Red Sox signing Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract. Toucher & Hardy shared their takes on the signing the very next morning.

Bregman was the big name–and the big bat–that Sox management needed in order to show fans they’re taking this offseason seriously. But after the signing comes the $120 million question: where will Bregman play in the infield?

Devers Drama: Raffy Lets It Rip

If Rafael Devers has any say in the situation, Bregman won’t be playing third base. When asked about a potential move to DH to make way for Bregman at third, Raffy was about as clear as can be: “No.” Obviously, it’s a bad look.

And it’s bad timing to have the topic breached at a presser when clearly the Sox need to have a second sit-down with Devers. Tony Massarotti of the Felger & Mazz show joined us this morning to share his take on the Devers drama.

Adam 12 is the Program Director of Boston's ROCK 92.9, heard weekdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. He's been flexing his encyclopedic rock knowledge in New England for over 2 decades, both on-air and online, at WBCN, WFNX, Boston.com, and indie617. At ROCK 92.9, he keeps you in the know on the big stories from the Boston music scene and writes about great places to eat, drink (beer), and to spend time outdoors in and around Boston.

Did These 2004 Red Sox Players Make the World Series Roster?

Fred Toucher and Jon Wallach went head-to-head in this 2004 Red Sox Players contest. Find out which Sports Hub seamhead won and play along.

We’re kicking the nostalgia machine into overdrive this week as we mark the 20-year anniversary of the 2004 World Series Champion Boston Red Sox. There’s even a new Nexflix docuseries called The Comeback that celebrates the storied team.

I can’t wait to dig into the doc. I was lucky enough to get into Fenway Park for Game 1 and Game 2 of the ’04 Series. Jon Wallach was as well. Perhaps we’ll tell our stories on the show later this week, as we look back on those magical October days, 20 years on.

2004 Red Sox Players: Let’s Play a Game

In an effort to shoehorn some ’04 Red Sox talk into the show, I devised a fun game for the hosts to play. Jon Wallach is as big of a Red Sox fan as they come. And Freddy T loves his St. Louis Cardinals. So I decided to pit the two and their baseball acumen against each another.

I gave Hardy a list of players from the ’04 Sox and ’04 Cards rosters. Not star players. Bench guys. Bullpen guys. Mid-season acquisitions. Fred had to say if the Cardinals players appeared in the World Series. Jon had to do the same with the Sox. Only one man was triumphant.

2004 Red Sox Players: You Play Along

If you’d like to play, too, don’t listen to the podcast. Yet. Below, you’ll find the five Sox players we quizzed Jon on. Scroll down nice and slow and see if you can say if they made the ’04 World Series roster. Then, come back up and see if it’s Fred or Wallach that won the day!

  • Gabe Kapler

    Did the Red Sox OF defensive replacement play in the ’04 World Series?

    YES! He appeared in all four games and, as Jon Wallach pointed out, was on the field for the final out. Can you find him in the scrum above?

  • Pokey Reese

    Did the ex-Cincinatti Red put his Red Sox on in the ’04 Fall Classic?

    YES! Pokey played all four games, pinch-running and subbing in for Mark Bellhorn at 2B.

  • Dave Roberts

    Did the man responsible for “The Steal” make the Series roster?

    NO! Ironically, the man who saved the season did not appear in the Series.

  • Kevin Youkilis

    Did the brash Red Sox rookie make it to the end of October?

    NO! Youk had to wait until ’07 to make his World Series debut?

  • Curtis Leskanic

    Did the journeyman arm pitch in to the Sox ’04 World Series run?

    NO! Curt’s ALCS heroics weren’t enough to land him a spot on the roster.

