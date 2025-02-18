Tony Mazz Joins Toucher & Hardy to Break Down Devers Drama

The Rafael Devers drama that surfaced on Monday certainly put a damper on the good vibes Sox fans felt in the wake of the Bregman signing.

And here’s the kicker: it’s only been five days. It was Wednesday night of last week that news broke of the Red Sox signing Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract. Toucher & Hardy shared their takes on the signing the very next morning.

Bregman was the big name–and the big bat–that Sox management needed in order to show fans they’re taking this offseason seriously. But after the signing comes the $120 million question: where will Bregman play in the infield?

Devers Drama: Raffy Lets It Rip

If Rafael Devers has any say in the situation, Bregman won’t be playing third base. When asked about a potential move to DH to make way for Bregman at third, Raffy was about as clear as can be: “No.” Obviously, it’s a bad look.

And it’s bad timing to have the topic breached at a presser when clearly the Sox need to have a second sit-down with Devers. Tony Massarotti of the Felger & Mazz show joined us this morning to share his take on the Devers drama.

